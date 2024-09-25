But where did Mitchell and the rest of his cast mates, including Anna Maxwell Martin, Dipo Ola and Ralph Ineson, film the show and where is it actually set?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations and setting for Ludwig.

Where is Ludwig set?

Dipo Ola as Russell Carter in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Like so many detective dramas, Ludwig is set in one major location, and leans in to the specificities of the area.

More like this

In Ludwig's case, this is Cambridge - which happens to hold a particular place in David Mitchell's heart, as he did his undergraduate degree at the university there.

When asked about the show's setting during a Q&A, Mitchell said: "Yes, I was a student there, and I love Cambridge. I'm delighted that it was set in Cambridge, because I genuinely feel that having a picturesque context is such a key part of the genre.

"Obviously, Inspector Morse - set in Oxford. Miss Marple - set variously in different villages. Poirot and Sherlock Holmes - set in the past, which we all know is more aesthetically pleasing, despite the horrible time people had living through it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where was Ludwig filmed?

Dipo Ola as Russell Carter and David Mitchell as John 'Ludwig' Taylor in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Given the show's setting, unsurprisingly a lot of it was actually shot in Cambridge, with Mitchell speaking about returning to the area during a Q&A.

"I've been back a few times," he said. "It was nice to be there filming something, because when I was there, I desperately wanted to get into acting and comedy as a job. And so I thought, 'Oh, there, look at me. This is my job.' So that’s a nice return, in a way.

"But obviously, I think anyone who moves away from where they went to as a young person or as a student will know that when you go back, it's filled with an unbearable poignancy, which is part of the message that life conveys relentlessly that you're going to die one day.

"And so you look around the place, and you remember where you had fun when you were younger, the various rooms where friends of yours lived, and they're not there now. Other people are there now.

"And it's all about the terrible, sad passing of time, which is one of the things that we try and use television to distract people from."

When it comes to specific locations in Cambridge, the cast were spotted filming for the series around St John’s College, the Millpond and the River Cam.

Mitchell was also asked about some of his favourite locations used during the series as the setting for each crime, and said that doing one set in a stately home was "great" and "proper".

He continued: "But there's an episode where the crime is to do with a walking tour of Cambridge, and that's particularly nice because it's a lot of Cambridge exteriors.

"We shot that in January, but the weather was great, actually, it's sunny, and Cambridge looks lovely. I think that was probably my favourite sort of crime location."

There is also an episode where the crime takes place on a construction site, and while Mitchell called it a "great mystery", he said working on a building site "was not one of my childhood ambitions".

He continued, jokingly: "We were beneficiaries of the collapse of the British economy, because it's some buildings that people haven't got the money to finish. So we were allowed to film in them. But they probably won't be finished, they'll just be demolished."

When it was suggested the site could stand as a monument to Ludwig, to help boost the Cambridge economy, Mitchell said: "I can exclusively reveal that that location was not in Cambridge. The location is acting. It's pretending to be in Cambridge."

We know that the series also shot scenes at various locations in and around London.

Ludwig is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.