However, in a discussion with The Times, Cattrall revealed that it was her perceptions of women ageing that almost stopped her taking the part at the age of 41, telling the publication that she turned down the role four times before accepting it.

On her "self-inflicted ageism" when it came to taking on a sexually confident role, Cattrall said: "Well, that changed — 40 became sexy. It became, ‘Man, let’s have more of that'."

Describing herself as a self-proclaimed "serial monogamist" and "antithesis" of Samantha, Cattrall also denied that Samantha was a "nymphomaniac", instead claiming that Samantha was "just enjoying the main course" while everyone else was "nibbling on the appetisers".

"And it was always on her terms — that I always insisted on," noted Cattrall of Samantha's sex life.

Kim Cattrall appears in And Just Like That season 2 as Samantha Jones. WarnerMedia Direct

Cattrall also revealed that she is content with the part being all she ends up being remembered for as she "put a lot of love" into the role.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to a representative of Cattrall for further comment.

The comments on Samantha come after Cattrall denied last year that she would be making any appearances as the character in the third season of And Just Like That.

The actress responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, to excited fans speculating on rumours of a return, posting: "Aw that's so kind but I'm not."

In the meantime, the third season of the Sex and the City sequel series is currently airing with the remaining members of the original quartet - Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis - still in major roles.

The new episodes will also see guest appearances from Logan Marshall-Green, Mehcad Brooks, and Jonathan Cake, with Rosie O'Donnell appearing in the recent premiere as a nun who loses her virginity to a night of passion with Miranda Hobbes (Nixon).

And Just Like That... season 3 airs weekly on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK. The previous two seasons are available to stream on NOW.

Add And Just Like That... to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.