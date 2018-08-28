“It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead," he told The Sunday Times.

Roseanne was axed by ABC earlier this year, after Barr posted a racist tweet regarding Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama during his presidency.

Sara Gilbert, executive producer and co-star, referred to the comment as "abhorrent".

Goodman said during the interview that the abrupt cancellation of Roseanne led to a period of depression for him.

“I was broken-hearted, but I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go.’ But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed.

"I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit.”

Goodman also admitted that he was "surprised" by ABC's response to the tweet, stating that Barr is "not a rascist".

“I was surprised. I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response," he said. “I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

Goodman will star in The Conners alongside the rest of the Roseanne revival cast, excepting Barr. Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.) are all set to reprise their roles.

ABC has not yet confirmed how Barr's character will be written out of The Connors.

The Conners is set to air in the US this autumn on ABC