Not every so-called classic from yesteryear holds up, but there’s no question that The Golden Girls has stood the test of time and still has a following even 30-years after it reached its conclusion.

Advertisement

So it’s long been a bugbear for fans that the feel-good series doesn’t have a home on a UK streaming service – but that’s about to change. Soon, you’ll be able to watch every single episode (almost 200 in total) in one joyous binge.

Here’s all you need to know to watch The Golden Girls in the UK.

How to watch The Golden Girls in the UK

The Golden Girls will be another addition to the growing content library that is Disney+ with the launch of Star on Disney+ coming on 23rd February. As for when we can expect to see this show added, we do not have a specific date yet but Disney has said it land on the service in summer 2021.

• Sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Alternatively, you can watch The Golden Girls on DVD with a full boxset. Buy the complete series.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Golden Girls about?

The Golden Girls focuses on the friendship of Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux and Sophia Petrillo, four senior citizens who are not only close friends, but they also share a home together in Malibu. The hugely popular sitcom closed out its run with a finale that attracted a whopping 27.2 million viewers and had three spin-off shows, The Golden Palace, Empty Nest and Nurses – here’s hoping they get added to Disney+ too at some point in the future.

How many episodes are in The Golden Girls?

The Golden Girls lasted for seven seasons, running from 1985 – 1991 and clocking in at an impressive 180 episodes.

The Golden Girls cast

Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty make up the core cast and there were many guest stars that went on to become well-known names that appeared, including George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez.

Where was The Golden Girls filmed?

The show was shot entirely on a set and while there was a replica of the original house exterior built on the Disney lot in Orlando, it has long since been demolished. The original home, used for exteriors only, does still exist although it is some way from the shows Malibu setting. The LA-based property went on the market last year for $3 million.

Learn more about the best movies on Disney Plus, the best shows on Disney Plus, and the Disney Plus app – plus how to get Disney+ on your TV.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best Netflix series guide.