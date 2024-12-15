The action will pick up five years after the dramatic cliffhanger of the record-breaking 2019 special, which ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger as Smithy (James Corden) was proposed to by his on-again, off-again love interest and co-parent Nessa (Ruth Jones).

Actress Ruth Jones made an appearance during the Strictly final on Saturday night (14th December) as Nessa to read out the terms and conditions to viewers.

Viewers were then treated to a surprise Gavin & Stacey trailer, which hinted at the future of Smithy and Nessa’s relationship.

The trailer opens with Stacey (Joanna Page) talking on the phone to her husband Gavin (Matthew Horne) while he's at work, in a nod to how they met in the early 2000s.

"Oh, I’m absolutely buzzing, I am. A whole weekend away, just me and you!" Stacey says.

"Well, yeah, except it’s not just me and you, is it?" Gavin replies, before the rest of the beloved gang appear.

We see Smithy calling Gavin 'Gaviston', before the camera cuts to Pam (Alison Steadman) and Mick (Larry Lamb) preparing the table for dinner.

Pam, who has her rollers in and is dressed head-to-toe in pink, can be seen hurrying around frantically, while Michael takes a different approach, strolling around leisurely.

Alison Steadman as Pam, James Cordon as Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa, Joanna Page as Stacey. Tom Jackson/Toffee International Ltd/ BBC.

The drama soon kicks in, as Nessa warns her son, Neil, the Baby, to behave, and Gwen (Melanie Walters) dares to bring up the infamous fishing trip with Bryn (Rob Brydon) that, in her words, almost "tore this family apart".

Will we finally discover what really went down?

Eventually, spirits lift, and we see everyone taking part in party games, enjoying some festive beverages and throwing some moves in the living room at Pam and Mick’s.

Smithy and Nessa can be seen getting pretty close, but are they now an item? Fans will have to tune into the festive special to find out.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.

