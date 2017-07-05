"There are no new TV episodes or movies in the pipeline at the moment," he said. "HOWEVER, here and now I promise a different avenue of exciting Futurama news later this summer, no kidding.

"Keep your expectations modest and you will be pleased, possibly. I am not allowed to say more or I will be lightly phasered,” he added.

What on earth does this mean? Fry, Leela and Bender being zapped into our brains on a weekly basis? A real-life smell-o-scope?

The truth may be slightly less exciting. Cohen took to Reddit along with co-creator Matt Groening and voice actors Billy West (Fry) and John DiMaggio (Bender) to promote the new mobile app, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, a game which features brand new jokes, stories and scenes. It is likely that any non-film or TV show related announcements may be at this level.

The Planet Express crew most recently featured in a cross-over episode of The Simpsons in 2014.

But there are reasons to remain optimistic about the show’s future. All of the people involved in making the show have remained vocal about their desire to produce more episodes, and the widespread outrage that followed the series’ removal from Netflix in the US suggests that its fanbase is as strong as ever.