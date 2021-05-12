Friday Night Dinner documentary to air this month along with public’s three favourite episodes
The documentary will mark 10 years of the Channel 4 sitcom.
Published:
Channel 4 has confirmed that the upcoming Friday Night Dinner documentary will air later this month, marking the sitcom’s 10th anniversary.
Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel is set to debut on Friday 28th May on Channel 4, following three back-to-back fan-favourite episodes, as voted by the viewers.
The one-off documentary will showcase some of the funniest Friday Night Dinner moments from the show’s run as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes material and never-before-seen outtakes.
Friday Night Dinner stars Tamsin Greig (Jackie), the late Paul Ritter (Martin), Simon Bird (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny), Mark Heap (Jim) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (Val) are expected to appear, giving exclusive interviews about their time on the show, while creator Robert Popper will also feature in the documentary.
The film will also see celebrity fans such as Claudia Winkleman, Joe Thomas, David Baddiel and Jessica Hynes share their favourite scenes from all six series of the sitcom, which aired its last season in March last year.
Channel 4 recently confirmed that the documentary will be dedicated to the late Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter, who died in April as the result of a brain tumour.
The sitcom first aired on Channel 4 back in 2011 and followed the Goodmans, a middle-class Jewish family based in suburban North London who sit down every Friday night together for Shabbat dinner.