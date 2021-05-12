Friday Night Dinner documentary to air this month along with public’s three favourite episodes

Channel 4 has confirmed that the upcoming Friday Night Dinner documentary will air later this month, marking the sitcom’s 10th anniversary.

Advertisement

Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel is set to debut on Friday 28th May on Channel 4, following three back-to-back fan-favourite episodes, as voted by the viewers.

The one-off documentary will showcase some of the funniest Friday Night Dinner moments from the show’s run as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes material and never-before-seen outtakes.

Friday Night Dinner stars Tamsin Greig (Jackie), the late Paul Ritter (Martin), Simon Bird (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny), Mark Heap (Jim) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (Val) are expected to appear, giving exclusive interviews about their time on the show, while creator Robert Popper will also feature in the documentary.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The film will also see celebrity fans such as Claudia Winkleman, Joe Thomas, David Baddiel and Jessica Hynes share their favourite scenes from all six series of the sitcom, which aired its last season in March last year.

Channel 4 recently confirmed that the documentary will be dedicated to the late Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter, who died in April as the result of a brain tumour.

Advertisement

The sitcom first aired on Channel 4 back in 2011 and followed the Goodmans, a middle-class Jewish family based in suburban North London who sit down every Friday night together for Shabbat dinner.