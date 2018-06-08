Here's everything you need to know about the fifth series of Friday Night Dinner.

When is Friday Night Dinner on TV?

The six-part series airs on Fridays at 10pm on Channel 4 and concludes Friday 8th June.

What's going to happen?

Expect more ritual family conflicts and wonderfully awkward tiffs. Martin (Paul Ritter) and Jackie (Tamsin Greig) have bought a new hot tub, and as the fifth series opens, sons Adam and Jonny are appalled to find their parents enjoying the new toy ("Are you making a rap video or something?").

Meanwhile, neighbour Jim - whose bizarre coughing and sneezing fits almost steal the show - leaves the family with Wilson, his Alsatian, which proves bad news for the family's furniture.