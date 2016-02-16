“I think it’s sort of wrapping it up and some kind of denouement would make sense,” he continued, although, aware that thinking could change, he added: “You never know”.

Series four of the David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik comedy certainly kept bemused Brits-in-LA Sean (Mangan) and Beverly Lincoln (Tamsin Greig) busy, alongside bug-wielding game show host Matt LeBlanc.

“You always want to get out before everyone gets tired of you,” Mangan said.

There's been an awful lot of attention focussed on his co-star Matt LeBlanc, after it was announced that he would be joining Chris Evans as one of the new presenters on Top Gear.

While Mangan joked that LeBlanc has gone from having one of the most relaxed lifestyles to one of the busiest, he said the new role won’t interrupt filming on the final Episodes hurrah.

“It doesn’t affect us at all as we were in there first and we’ve got him for that period,” Mangan explained, who himself has been working on ITV Encore crime drama Houdini & Doyle, set to air next month.

Filming on Episodes begins in April.