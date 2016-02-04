LeBlanc – who is no stranger to British TV after starring in BBC2 series Episodes – will be the first non-British host of the show in its 39-year history when it relaunches in May. He is already familiar to Top Gear viewers, having appeared on the show twice, and currently sits at the top of the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car leaderboard with a time of 1:42:01. He's also familiar with Top Gear's greatest moments after presenting a compilation show for BBC America.

"As a car nut and a massive fan of Top Gear, I'm honoured and excited to be a part of this iconic show’s new chapter. What a thrill!” said LeBlanc of his new gig.

Chris Evans added: “Matt’s a lifelong fellow petrolhead and I’m thrilled he's joining Top Gear. Acting out our craziest car notions on screen is a dream job and I know we’ll both be debating some epic road trip ideas. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been up to on screen later this year."

LeBlanc joins production on the show immediately with more Top Gear cast members expected to be announced shortly.

The BBC2 series was thrown into chaos last year when host Jeremy Clarkson was axed by the BBC after his infamous "fracas" and – along with co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May – signed up for a rival show on streaming service Amazon.

