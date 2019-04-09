Hot on the heels of the series two finale, Channel 4 has announced that Lisa McGee's hit comedy Derry Girls will return for a third run.

The sitcom, which revolves around four teenage girls from Derry and one wee English fella in 1990s Northern Ireland, ended its second outing on a positive note with a rousing speech from Bill Clinton taken from his real-life 1995 visit to the city. Lisa McGee told RadioTimes.com that this was ushering in a more hopeful period for the gang, as their hometown marches towards peace and the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 (where the writer suggested she would like to wrap things up).

And, as soon as the episode finished, Channel 4 confirmed that another set of six episodes is on the way - meaning we'll get to see how the ceasefire (announced in episode five of series two) changes things for Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) and James (Dylan Llewellyn).

We also might get to see a bit more romance between James and Erin.

"I think the potential is there," McGee said of their budding relationship. "It’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it next season, I’m not sure."

We can't wait to see how this one plays out...

Derry Girls will return for series three

