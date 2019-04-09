And, as soon as the episode finished, Channel 4 confirmed that another set of six episodes is on the way - meaning we'll get to see how the ceasefire (announced in episode five of series two) changes things for Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) and James (Dylan Llewellyn).

We also might get to see a bit more romance between James and Erin.

"I think the potential is there," McGee said of their budding relationship. "It’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it next season, I’m not sure."

More like this

We can't wait to see how this one plays out...

Advertisement

Derry Girls will return for series three