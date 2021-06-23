Combatants Will Be Dispatched! season 2 release date: Dub, trailer and where to watch

Anime TV series Combatants Will Be Dispatched! is based on the light novel series and manga adaptation of the same name. Full of witty one-liners, the show concluded its first season in June 2021.

Advertisement

Combatants Will be Dispatched! follows Combat Agent 6 and Alice, a combat droid, who are sent to a fantasy world via an untested teleporter by the evil Kisaragi Corporation to aid their conquest of earth and all its planets.

But upon arrival, 6 and Alice must join the Kingdom of Grace’s military. They soon find themselves acting as double agents as they try to save the Kingdom, and Princess Tillis, from the demon army – all while continuing in their original mission for Kisaragi. Thanks to the antics of Agent 6 there is plenty of mischief along the way, making the series as funny as it is action-packed.

If you’re wondering what the future holds for this entertaining adventure series, read on for all you need to know.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched season 2 release date

With season one having wrapped its run in June 2021, we’re currently light on information regarding a second season. What we do know is that there are still four more light novels which have yet to be covered in the anime adaptation, giving showrunners more than enough material to continue.

We will update this page as news comes in, so be sure to check back here if you’re keen to know any further details.

Where to watch Combatants Will be Dispatched

You can find the existing episodes of Combatants Will Be Dispatched via online streaming site Funimation, which can be accessed in the UK. Funimation also co-produced the show, making it all the more likely that any future season will be available there once again.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched dub: Who is in the cast?

Fans who prefer to watch the dubbed version of Combatants Will Be Dispatched can do so, as the anime is voiced by both Japanese and English actors. Brendan Blaber provides the voice for main character Combat Agent 6, while Monica Rial portrays Alice.

Also in the cast are Amber Lee Connors (Snow) and Kristi Rothrock (Rose). Emily Neves, Molly Searcy and Mallorie Rodak play Black Lilith, Flaming Belial and Freezing Astaroth respectively, who are all Supreme Leaders of Kisaragi.

Brittney Karbowski voices the unreliable, curse-inflicting Grimm, with Bryn Apprill as Princess Tillis, the ruler of the Kingdom of Grace.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched season 2 trailer

While we wait for confirmation of season two, we also await a new trailer to tease what’s in store for 6 and the gang next. But if you’re new to the show, you can watch an official clip from the English dub of season 1 below, courtesy of Funimation:

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide, or our Fantasy hub for all the latest news and features.