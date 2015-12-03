Chris Evans to host TFI Friday New Year's Eve special
Can't get enough TFI? Channel 4 are just about squeezing one more episode of the show into 2015...
Think that the TFI Friday Christmas special co-hosted by Alan Partridge is your last chance to see Chris Evans et al messing about on the telly in 2015? Think again...
There will also be a TFI New Year's Eve special in 2015, and although it won't be live (or on that close to midnight, it finishes at 9pm) it will feature new content from a pretty tasty line-up.
Guests confirmed so far include Sia, New Order, The Vaccines and Will Poulter - but as is customary with TFI, there's sure to be surprises to come.
It's understood the show, which has the imaginative working title of "TFI New Year's Eve", is being filmed over the coming week, meaning there's plenty of time to pull together another festive feast for viewers before the year is out.
Whether there will be more TFI Friday in 2016 after a successful revival this year remains unclear, especially with Chris Evans' new Top Gear commitments at the BBC.
The TFI New Year's Eve special will be on Channel 4 between 7:30pm and 9pm on December 31st