Guests confirmed so far include Sia, New Order, The Vaccines and Will Poulter - but as is customary with TFI, there's sure to be surprises to come.

It's understood the show, which has the imaginative working title of "TFI New Year's Eve", is being filmed over the coming week, meaning there's plenty of time to pull together another festive feast for viewers before the year is out.

Whether there will be more TFI Friday in 2016 after a successful revival this year remains unclear, especially with Chris Evans' new Top Gear commitments at the BBC.

More like this

Advertisement

The TFI New Year's Eve special will be on Channel 4 between 7:30pm and 9pm on December 31st