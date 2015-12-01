Alan and Chris will be joining the Chattanooga-Choo-Choo alongside celebrity guests James Corden, Sir Tom Jones, Jack Whitehall and Lee Mack. Musical acts will include Bryan Adams, Lianne La Havas and Elle King. So far Glenn Ponder has not been confirmed.

Chris Evans said, “Having staggered through nearly 200 TFI Friday rehearsals and live shows over the years, it’ll be a relief to see how it should be done by Norfolk’s master of broadcasting.”

Alan Partridge added, “'I was honoured to receive the invitation to co-present 'Thank Frig It's Friday'. The fee being offered was more than generous, and as soon as I received photographic evidence that my dressing room had its own shower, I signed on the dotted line. My only slight niggle is that they refused to pay for my transport.’

It is still unclear whether TFI Friday will return in 2016 due to Evans' commitments on BBC's Top Gear – but if it this is the final goodbye for the brilliant 90s revival on Channel 4, it's a pretty good way to draw a line under the show.