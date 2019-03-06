We also get a glimpse at a brilliant dance-off where Jake (Andy Samberg) tries to calm things down as Amy and her brother furiously throw shapes on the dance floor....

Miranda, who stars in Mary Poppins Returns and will soon appear as Lee Scoresby in His Dark Materials, earned his spot in season six when he joined the campaign to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine from cancellation:

The Fox drama was saved by NBC shortly afterwards.

Other vocal supporters included Mark Hamill and Seth Meyers, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor told TVLine that he hoped to have Miranda and the other “Guardians of the Nine-Nine” make cameos during the show’s sixth season.

The show has clearly been a hit on NBC, because Brooklyn Nine-Nine has already been renewed for a seventh season – and the stars' reaction was brilliant...