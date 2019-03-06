New Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer shows Lin-Manuel Miranda as Amy's overly competitive brother
David Santiago, played by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a serial one-upper
Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda has been rewarded for his Brooklyn Nine-Nine super-fandom with a brilliant guest role as Amy's annoyingly competitive brother David Santiago – and fans have been given their first peek in a special trailer for episode nine.
David is introduced at a family dinner with Amy (Melissa Fumero) and their mother, where he one-ups every single thing she says (and gives her smug looks over his soup).
We also get a glimpse at a brilliant dance-off where Jake (Andy Samberg) tries to calm things down as Amy and her brother furiously throw shapes on the dance floor....
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for season seven and the stars are extremely psyched
- Superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda to guest star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Miranda, who stars in Mary Poppins Returns and will soon appear as Lee Scoresby in His Dark Materials, earned his spot in season six when he joined the campaign to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine from cancellation:
The Fox drama was saved by NBC shortly afterwards.
More like this
Other vocal supporters included Mark Hamill and Seth Meyers, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor told TVLine that he hoped to have Miranda and the other “Guardians of the Nine-Nine” make cameos during the show’s sixth season.
The show has clearly been a hit on NBC, because Brooklyn Nine-Nine has already been renewed for a seventh season – and the stars' reaction was brilliant...