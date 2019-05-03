When Gina receives death threats she's forced to call upon her old pals at the precinct.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunite to celebrate NBC move

The best TV shows to watch on Netflix UK

While the episode set up the reason why we may not see much of Gina going forward – thanks to her newfound celebrity and lifestyle – fans still celebrated her brief return.

Brooklyn 99 also celebrated Gina's return by changing the show's official Twitter page into a "Gina Linetti stan account".

More like this

Advertisement

Fingers crossed this isn't the last we've seen of the "human form of the 100 emoji"...