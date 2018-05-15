Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher were out celebrating

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved. As previously reported, Andy Samberg’s cop comedy was cancelled by Fox, but US Network NBC picked up the show after an extensive fan campaign.

And now the stars of Nine-Nine have come out on the NBC red carpet to celebrate. Actor Terry Crews – who plays NYPD Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the sitcom – posted a snap of the reunion on Instagram with the caption “The family moved into our new house today”.

From (L-R): Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher.

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz, also couldn’t hold back her excitement on Instagram.

But here’s the bad news: season six won’t be airing until 2019. TV Line reports that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is being held until midseason, meaning it’ll hit US screens early next year.

Sure, we should be grateful to get more episodes. But 2019?!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now