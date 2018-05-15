Accessibility Links

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunite to celebrate NBC move – but new episodes won’t air until next year

Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher were out celebrating

NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 14, 2018 -- Red Carpet -- Pictured: Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephaine Beatriz, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" on NBC-- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved. As previously reported, Andy Samberg’s cop comedy was cancelled by Fox, but US Network NBC picked up the show after an extensive fan campaign.

And now the stars of Nine-Nine have come out on the NBC red carpet to celebrate. Actor Terry Crews – who plays NYPD Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the sitcom – posted a snap of the reunion on Instagram with the caption “The family moved into our new house today”.

The family moved into our new house today @nbc #BROOKLYN99 #homesweethome

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on

From (L-R): Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher.

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz, also couldn’t hold back her excitement on Instagram.

But here’s the bad news: season six won’t be airing until 2019. TV Line reports that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is being held until midseason, meaning it’ll hit US screens early next year.

Sure, we should be grateful to get more episodes. But 2019?!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now

