Erin star Michelle Keegan previously spoke about the special and her feelings around the milestone moment for the show.

She said: "I'm so excited. We've never done a Christmas Brassic before. And for us, it's just an excuse to have such a laugh on set. I love Christmas. It's my favourite time of year. So, for me, I'm just going to love it. I know I am. Can't wait."

Ryan Sampson as Tommo, Bhavna Limbachia as Meena, Michelle Keegan as Erin and Joe Gilgun as Vinnie in Brassic season 5.

Keegan also teased what fans could expect from the episode, saying: "You know what's going to happen, don't you? Everything's just going to go wrong for Christmas.

"The gang are going to try and make it special for everyone, and somewhere down the line, things are going to go t**s up in true Brassic fashion!

"I really hope we do the nativity and all the gang are dressed up as different characters. I can see Cardi being a donkey or something, and then Tommo just dressed up as the star in a really bad mood because it's not a real role. It’s going to be carnage with heart!"

Keegan previously spoke about the relationship between her character Erin and Joe Gilgun's Vinnie, saying that there has always been "something going on between them".

She explained: "I think there's an undercurrent of love and respect. I think, for Erin, her head is where it's always been. She thinks of Tyler, she's thinking of the future. She doesn't want to be in the world that is Vinnie and Hawley, because she wants a better life for herself and Tyler.

"I think there is genuine love there between them. I think the man that she wants him to be, he's already there, it's him. They're sort of made for each other, but there's some things in their life that they can't change."

