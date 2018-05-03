Star Wars actor Glover plays Earnest Marks, a Princeton dropout who returns to his hometown of Atlanta to discover his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) has become the hottest new rap act. Lakeith Stanfield co-stars as Darius, Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary.

BBC2 has the rights to the ten-episode first series, which originally launched in the US in September 2016. The second season ends in the States next week.

Glover is next appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian.

Atlanta begins in the UK on Sunday 13th May at 10pm on BBC2.