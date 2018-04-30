Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette teases new footage and "great expansion of the Han Solo world"
Fans are set to learn exactly how Han Solo became the scruffy-looking nerf herder we know and love
A new Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette has been revealed, and based on the footage we're set to learn a lot more about Han Solo's past.
Becoming Solo features members of the cast and crew discussing "the great expansion of the Han Solo world", interspersed with new footage from the upcoming film. It follows the news that actor Alden Ehrenreich is reportedly contracted to play Han Solo in at least three more films.
“You end up getting to see how this guy got to be the way he is,” Ehrenreich says in the featurette.
His co-star Donald Glover (who plays Lando Calrissian) adds that “we’re meeting Han right before he becomes the Han that we know" from the franchise's original trilogy. Solo director Ron Howard also describes Solo as a "free spirit" in a world completely controlled by the Empire.
We also get a glimpse of Solo dressed in Imperial armour while fighting on the swamp planet Mimban, where he's joined by Val (Westworld’s Thandie Newton) and Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson).
The film is set to answer questions about Solo's mysterious past, prior to the character's first appearance as a "scruffy-looking nerf herder" in the original 1977 film. Fans will hope to learn how Solo obtained the Millennium Falcon, and how he first met his beloved sidekick Chewie.
Watch the new featurette Becoming Solo below.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in cinemas on 25th May 2018