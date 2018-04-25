Of course, there's no guarantee that Lucasfilm will exercise its right to bring back young Han Solo. After all, Rogue One star Felicity Jones also had multiple films in her deal but there's slim chance of Jyn Erso ever reappearing in the Star Wars universe.

But the three-movie contract does raise the intriguing possibility of more Han Solo, either in his own movies or in other Star Wars spin-offs.

Ehrenreich also revealed more about the backstory to filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's firing, and why Oscar-winning director Ron Howard was brought in to replace them.

In a statement at the time, Lucasfilm said they had "creative differences" with the duo.

“They had a different style than Ron in terms of the way we were working," Ehrenreich explained. “From the first screen test on, we played around with it a lot. We tried a lot of different things, rethinking behind the scenes. That was yielding a different movie than the other factions wanted.

"I knew what I was doing, but in terms of what that adds up to, you’re so in the dark as an actor. You don’t know what it’s shaping up to be, how they’re editing it, so it’s kind of impossible without having seen those things to know what the difference [of opinion] was, or exactly what created those differences.”

Lord and Miller reportedly clashed with writer Lawrence Kasdan and producer Kathleen Kennedy, and the studio was not happy about the directors encouraging improv and going off script.

After being sacked, the directors broke the news to Ehrenreich directly.

“They said, ‘We were let go,’ and that’s it," he recalled. "They had mentioned there were some disagreements before, but they didn’t get into it. On a personal level, it felt emotional, for them to be going after we’d set out on that course together. Because I spent a lot of time with them, and we had a really good relationship — they also cast me.

"But I think at that point, they were kind of on board with [the decision], too."