That was Han Solo's boast the first time we met him in A New Hope. Sitting in the bar of the Mos Eisley Cantina with Chewbacca at his side, Harrison Ford's character bragged about his ship and his skills as a pilot, convincing Obi-Wan Kenobi to hire him.

Decades later, he was also keen to correct Rey when she joined him on the Millennium Falcon in The Force Awakens and asked: "This is the ship that made the Kessel Run in 14 parsecs?"

Han Solo: "Twelve!"

The Kessel Run is a hyperspace route used by smugglers to move spice from the mines on Kessel, and is notoriously tricky to navigate.

As we go back in time to see a younger Han Solo – played by Alden Ehrenreich – it's looking increasingly likely that we'll see this famous moment in Star Wars history actually happen.

Ehrenreich will be joined in the movie by Donald Glover, who will play Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also star.

The untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May 2018