"It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family," the duo's manager Phil Dale announced the news in a statement.

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

His brother Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

Barry and Phil returned to TV earlier this year with new show Chuckle Time on Channel 5 - over 50 years after they had begun their television career - and it has been reported that Barry had been unwell towards the end of filming.

They began their career as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, before a long stint on their own series ChuckleVision on the BBC, from 1987-2009.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues on Twitter. Check out some of the best tributes to the late comedy legend below.