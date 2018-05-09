In news we weren't expecting to read today, The Chuckle Brothers have taken to Twitter to strongly reassure fans that they "couldn't be closer" following reports of a feud.

Advertisement

Tabloid rumours had suggested that Paul and Barry Elliot, who have performed together for 55 years, had 'drifted apart', were staying in separate hotel rooms (perish the thought) whilst on the road and were travelling separately to their live gigs.