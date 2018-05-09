The Chuckle Brothers want you to know they "couldn’t be closer" despite feud reports
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear
In news we weren't expecting to read today, The Chuckle Brothers have taken to Twitter to strongly reassure fans that they "couldn't be closer" following reports of a feud.
Tabloid rumours had suggested that Paul and Barry Elliot, who have performed together for 55 years, had 'drifted apart', were staying in separate hotel rooms (perish the thought) whilst on the road and were travelling separately to their live gigs.
On Twitter, Barry blasted the claims as being "utter rubbish":
And Paul also sought to set the record straight:
Although later in the evening, Paul looked to have calmed down a bit:
In what we're sure is completely unrelated news, the pair are soon to be seen on a brand new series Chuckle Time on Channel 5.
Earlier this year, Paul and Barry set Twitter alight when they cameoed in Benidorm.