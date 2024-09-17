It's not yet clear if filming will return to its original home of Tobermory or move to another Scottish location.

As for what's the story in Balamory, exact details have not yet been developed – but it is set to be inspired by the original run, and there are plans for episodes to once again be centred around a nursery school and its teacher.

The plan is for some of the original characters to return alongside a host of new faces, so there's a chance we may be seeing more of the likes of Miss Hoolie, Josie Jump, Spencer, Edie McCredie and PC Plum.

"A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies," said Kate Morton, the head of commissioning for the 0-6 age group at BBC Children’s and Education.

"It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world, getting to know a host of old and new characters together."

The show was created by Brian Jameson and originally ran for three years between 2002 and 2005, producing an impressive 253 episodes in that time which were then often repeated in subsequent years.

Each episode began with nursery teacher Miss Hoolie (Julie Wilson Nimmo) greeting the children in her class before a problem was presented to her, which would then be solved by one of Balamory's many residents – each of whom had their own catchy theme song.

It won Best Pre-school Live Action Series at the 2004 BAFTA Children's Awards, and was also nominated for the same award in both 2003 and 2005.

