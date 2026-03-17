Amandaland's place in the pantheon of modern sitcoms is to be cemented with an exciting sketch for Comic Relief 2026, which brings together some of TV's most notable Amandas.

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Series regulars Lucy Punch and Philippa Dunne will reprise the roles of snobby suburbanite Amanda and her mistreated 'best friend' Anne, in a short story that sees the duo invited to BBC Broadcasting House for an interview with Sara Cox.

Alas, things don't go quite according to plan as "mix-ups, misunderstandings, and classic slapstick humour" ensue, involving other famous Amandas from across the length and breadth of British telly.

Confirmed names to feature include Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, property expert Amanda Lamb, Coronation Street legend Amanda Barrie, TV presenter Amanda Byram and recent The Traitors contestant Amanda Collier.

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The sketch will premiere as part of the Comic Relief telethon, which commences on Friday 20th March at 7pm on BBC One, iPlayer and YouTube, with a behind-the-scenes teaser to be unveiled on Thursday night's edition of The One Show.

"Doing a sketch for Comic Relief is pretty iconic, so that's a big deal," said co-star Dunne. "I'm looking forward to working with Lucy again, meeting all the Amandas, being inside the BBC building and having a nose around – not that I'll be doing that!"

She continued: "Any chance to do a bit of Amanda and Anne stuff is always fun as far as I'm concerned... We just have the utmost fun when we're doing those two characters because we get to be silly, so it's really nice."

Sara Cox and Lydia West star in Amandaland's Comic Relief 2026 sketch. BBC / Comic Relief 2026 / Daniel Loveday

Holden commented: "I am a massive, massive fan of Amandaland. We watch it religiously in our house, so it's a little bit of an out of body experience for me, especially because my name gets mentioned in the sitcom quite a bit!"

Also taking part in the fun is Cox, who plays herself as one of the BBC's most trusted radio presenters, plus It's A Sin and Big Mood star Lydia West as her "overwhelmed" producer and Lucia Keskin (Things You Should Have Done) as a production runner.

"The money raised this Red Nose Day could help people access food, shelter and safety – the vital essentials everyone needs to survive," explained the BBC in today's announcement.

Cox added: "Whether it is donating or fundraising, [Red Nose Day] is an opportunity for the nation to come together and show that simple acts of silliness can make a serious difference."

Lucy Punch (as Amanda Hughes), with Amanda Lamb, Amanda Barrie, Amanda Byram and Amanda Collier BBC / Comic Relief 2026 / Daniel Loveday

Details on how to get involved can be found on the Comic Relief website.

Amandaland is certainly a strong partner for Comic Relief, given it was comfortably the BBC's top comedy of 2025, which included a well-received Christmas special. Season 2 is also on the way.

The series follows Punch's eponymous character, who debuted in Motherland, at a later point in life, raising her now-teenage son and exploring new relationships post-divorce.

Amandaland is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

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