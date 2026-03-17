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Coronation Street and more stars confirmed for special Amandaland sketch in Comic Relief
Amanda is rubbing shoulders with celebrities in the new sketch – but will it end in another humbling embarrassment?
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 3:20 pm
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