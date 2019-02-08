Described by the BBC as a “heady mix” of consumer affairs, news, “highbrow interviews and lightweight froth”, it sees Alan join Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) on the sofa after her usual sidekick – a character called John – is hospitalised after a heart attack. John’s misfortune sees Alan trying to “worm his way back into the BBC".

"It’s about hanging on,” says Coogan.

As fans know, the last time Alan appeared live on the BBC he managed to shoot a guest dead on chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge.

The new series will also see a return for Tim Key as Simon ‘formerly Sidekick Simon’ Denton, who appeared in his Sky Atlantic Partridge shows Mid Morning Matters and the film Alpha Papa. Felicity Montagu will also return as Alan’s assistant Lynn.

This Time With Alan Partridge is returning soon to BBC1