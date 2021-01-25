Will there be a third season of Staged?

Staged season two saw the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen, once again playing exaggerated versions of themselves in the lockdown comedy (albeit with an extremely meta twist this time around).

Advertisement

The second season has seen even more Staged celebrity cameos – including the likes of Michael Palin and Whoopi Goldberg – and is set during the relaxing of quarantine rules over last summer, as the former Good Omens co-stars grapple with the “new normal” of virtual Hollywood.

However, it’s not yet known whether the series will return for a third season – although the third UK lockdown would provide a good opportunity for another instalment.

Read on for everything you need to know about Staged season three.

Will there be a Staged season 3?

Staged hasn’t yet been renewed for a third season. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest news.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Staged about?

The lockdown comedy originally focussed on Sheen and Tennant playing exaggerated versions of themselves, and rehearsing a play over Zoom calls.

However, season two saw that premise upended, as the two actors openly discuss Staged and reveal that it was all fiction in season two episode one. Keen to move on to ‘real’ acting work, they’re nonetheless frustrated when they learn that there’s going to be a US remake of Staged with a different cast.

A third season could go in multiple different directions, either starting with another fresh premise, or else continuing the plot-line in season two with the US Staged remake, and this time perhaps taking place during the latest UK lockdown.

You can read our four-star Staged season two review here

Staged cast

BBC

The Staged cast was once again led by Good Omens co-stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant alongside their respective partners, Anna Lundberg and Georgia Tennant, and series creator Simon Evans.

Season two introduced Ben Schwartz as Tom, assistant to Michael’s US agent.

There have also been a number of notable Staged celebrity cameos, including Dame Judi Dench, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Michael Palin, and Samuel L Jackson.

Advertisement

Staged season two is available now on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.