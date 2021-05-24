How to watch the BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2021

The BAFTA TV and Film awards may get the most attention – but the Craft Awards are a much-needed celebration of the technical achievements of the hard-working behind-the-scenes crews.

The yearly accolades have been running since 2000 when they split from the BAFTA TV Awards, and have become a rather starry affair with previous hosts including Stephen Mangan, Alan Davies and Alexander Armstrong.

This year will be a tad different, however – much like the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, the ceremony will be taking place virtually, with winners receiving their awards from home.

There have also been some shake-ups to the eligibility rules – most notably nominees must meet at least one of the BFI Diversity Standards, and Best Breakthrough Talent is divided into the two new categories: Best Emerging Talent Factual and Best Emerging Talent Fiction.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that despite an extension, the awards only recognise shows from 2020 – so recent hits like It’s A Sin and Line of Duty will have to wait until 2022.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2021:

When are the BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2021?

The 22nd annual BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place on Monday 24th May 2021.

Not to be confused with the BAFTA TV Awards, which will take place nearly two weeks later on Sunday 6th June 2021.

How to watch BAFTA Craft Awards 2021

Keeping in with the virtual theme of the night, the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will not be broadcast on TV but live-streamed on BAFTA’s social media channels from 7pm on Monday 24th May for a very 21st Century awards show.

The 2021 Craft Awards will be streamed on the following social media channels:

BAFTA Craft Awards 2021 host

The BAFTA Craft Awards have previously been presented by comedian Stephen Mangan since 2013, but this year Brain In Gear actress and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo will be hosting proceedings.

As usual, expect a few famous faces to (virtually) turn up to announce the various award winners.

BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2021 nominations

Much like with the main BAFTA TV awards Small Axe and The Crown lead the pack – Small Axe with a whopping nine nominations, and The Crown with six.

The similarly critically acclaimed BBC series I May Destroy You and Normal People received four nods each, with Sex Education, His Dark Materials and I Hate Suzie also gaining multiple nominations.

