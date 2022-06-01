These sets are available now and will be the first from Xiaomi that comes with Amazon Fire TV on board as standard. If you've ever used an Amazon Fire TV stick , you'll appreciate the functionality on offer from this system, which includes voice assistant Alexa , and it seems Xiaomi does too.

Xiaomi and Amazon have announced a new partnership which will see Xiaomi's latest smart television — the Xiaomi F2 Fire TV — pack Amazon Fire TV out of the box.

Essentially, this set saves you forking out for one of those Amazon devices, or a competing one from Roku, or Google. However, if you want to know all the options then it's worth taking a look at our best streaming devices guide.

How to buy the new Xiaomi F2 Fire TV

The new Xiaomi F2 Fire TV range is available to buy at Amazon, with prices starting at £339.

It's an interesting new collaboration which sees Xiaomi follow Hisense in moving away from Google's 'Android' operating system. While Amazon's operating system is still based on Android, it's very different in practice and doesn't allow access to services like the Google Play Store.

In terms of the sets themselves, the Xiaomi F2 Fire TV range is at the affordable end of things. If you're happy with a smaller 43-inch model, prices start at only £339. There's also a 50-inch and 55-inch option costing £379 and £424 respectively.

However, it's worth noting that the starting price of £339 is a limited time offer. This £60 saving is only available until the end of the week so you might not want to wait too long if you're considering buying the new TV model.

But what are they like in terms of specs? They all offer 4K and Ultra HD resolution as well as HDR10+ support. The refresh rate is just 60Hz but in this price bracket, we can't expect everything.

Backing all that up there are two 12W speakers which support Dolby Audio, DTS-Virtual:X, DTS-HD and Apple Airplay.

Buy Xiaomi F2 Fire TV from £339 at Amazon

If you've already got a spot in mind, there's also the option to add wall mounting for £75 per television. For more on wall mounting check out our guide on how to wall mount your TV.

Advertisement

For more TV buying advice, check out our best smart TV guide or try our best QLED TV deals we've found this month.