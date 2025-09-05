Inside, fans can explore six layers of Death Star rooms featuring recreations of dozens of iconic movie moments. Details include the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, Princess Leia’s cell, the tractor beam control unit, the Imperial shuttle hangar, and much more.

The set also has 38 minifigures, including all the main characters and side villains, plus an attachable tractor beam that's about to fire.

For LEGO Star Wars fans, this is the ultimate purchase. So here's everything you need to know.

Death Star LEGO set. LEGO

The New LEGO Star Wars Death Star is available for LEGO Insiders from 1st October 2025 and will be available for all from 4th October 2025.

New LEGO Death Star UK price

The LEGO Death Star - Ultimate Collector Series costs £899.99 in the UK.

Unfortunately the older, cheaper LEGO Death Star set has now been retired, so this is the only option. If you want to get a discount, we'd suggest waiting until sales events like Boxing Day or Black Friday.

Where can I buy the new LEGO Death Star?

The LEGO Death Star will be available exclusively from LEGO on 4th October, but will go to other retailers at a later date.

