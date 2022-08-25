At a recent hands-on event, Samsung told us its Z Series is all about innovations that help users to express themselves. So, if you're looking for a phone with a difference, and one that's littered with fantastic photography and video features, the Z Series could be ideal for you.

The Samsung Z Series has landed, and the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are attracting the attention of smartphone fans everywhere thanks to their eye-catching designs and huge feature set. Now, Carphone Warehouse is offering some great deals on these brand-new devices.

It's worth noting too that Samsung has a fantastic reputation for its folding devices. Both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 were well reviewed and well-loved by users, meaning these new Z Series additions were highly-anticipated releases.

Now, Carphone Warehouse is offering some great deals on the new handsets, giving buyers various options around monthly packages with extra data and added features. Read on for the latest on the two phones and the best Carphone Warehouse deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Series.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Series: An overview

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The RadioTimes.com tech team has had hands-on time with both phones and been impressed. Both handsets have slimmed down bezels and hinges, meaning they're sleaker than ever. Plus, the Z Fold4 is now lighter at just 263g, making it the lightest Galaxy Fold device yet.

Where the Galaxy Z Fold's design excels is that large, crystal clear screen, which feels somewhere between a phone and a tablet when opened fully. It's perfect for content streaming and even better for working on the go, allowing you to open three apps simultaneously and switch between tasks with ease.

All this is helped along by the addition of a PC-style task bar, so it's simpler than ever to navigate.

If you're looking for more of a traditional smartphone experience, albeit an innovative, stand-out, folding one, then the Flip4 might suit you better. It's wonderfully compact when folded and the outer screen packs more functionality than ever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Z Flip3

After some teething problem with the first two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, Samsung nailed it with the Z Flip3. Now, can the 4 better its enviable package?

Place a Z Flip4 next to a Z Flip3 and yes, they're similar, but subtle changes have made this new phone even better than its predecessor. It's the same for the Fold, too.

Firstly, those slimmed down bezels and hinges give the new handsets a sleeker look and the hand-feel of both smartphones is a pleasingly tactile one.

Elsewhere, the cameras have been beefed up and both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, offering plenty of power.

On the new phone, along with its slimmed down, slicker feel, there's also a more customisable outer screen which allows you to do more without even opening up the phone.

There's a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor too, offering plenty of power and the new battery means you'll be able to use that power for longer. It's up from 3300mAh to 3700mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 vs Z Fold3

The Z Fold4 is lighter than its predecessor but it packs more of a punch, too!

Again, the phone comes with a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and is better than ever for on-the-go working thanks to that lightweight and the intuitive tweaks to the user interface — like the new Windows-style task bar.

Elsewhere, it's more durable too. Samsung paired Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with a durable Armour aluminium frame and a tougher hinge that's tested to fold over 200,000 times.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z phone to buy in 2022: Which foldable phone should you choose?

As we discussed in our full rundown of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 vs Z Flip4 — the Fold is better suited to those who prioritise performance, a large screen and on-the-go productivity.

The Flip is a bit more affordable. It's more compact and likely to appeal to those who want more of a smartphone experience, rather than something between a smartphone and a tablet.

Best Samsung Carphone Warehouse deals

The Z Series is still hot off the press, so don't expect any huge discounts just yet. However, if you're tempted to get your hands on these new state-of-the-art smartphones, you can still get some fantastic bundle deals when buying via Carphone Warehouse.

Samsung currently offers a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with either phone and 12 months of Disney Plus. Also, Z Fold4 buyers can get a Note Pack for free, worth £89.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

As the smaller, more pocketable option, the Z Flip4 has a great array of camera features and settings that make use of its folding form factor. Check out the latest Carphone Warehouse deals below.

You can get at least £250 off the handset, guaranteed, when you trade in any phone, in any condition. You can get more than this too, if the trade in value of your handset is over £250.

Those with a phone to trade in can get the Z Flip4 for just £38.99 per month with unlimited data on iD Mobile, with your phone's trade-in value wiping out the up-front cost of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

The Z Fold4 has more of a productivity slant and that large folding screen is great for all your streaming needs. Take a look at the latest Carphone Warehouse deals below.

You can get a '£250 enhanced trade-in' against the value of the Galaxy Z Fold4, guaranteed, when you trade in any phone, in any condition. That's a £250 base trade-in value plus the value of your old phone.

This means you can get the new Z Fold4 for just £55 a month with 250GB on Vodafone when you trade in (wiping out the £500 upfront with trade-in of a Z Fold2).

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 accessories to buy

While the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are both more durable than ever, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Armour aluminium frames, they're also pretty costly items, so it's understandable if you want to go the extra mile and bag a screen cover or protective case.

Carphone Warehouse stocks a wide variety of Samsung accessories and you can check them out using the link below.

Buy Samsung accessories at Carphone Warehouse

Or, if you're on the lookout for some earbuds to go with your new Samsung Galaxy device, there are plenty of great options. Check out our best earbuds guide or take a look at the options below.

Thanks to the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, there are some discounts on other Samsung buds right now. Plus, it's worth considering wireless earbuds from brands like Sennheiser, JLab and more. There are options to suit every budget.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | £219 at Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | £139 £99 (save £40 or 28%) at Carphone Warehouse

JLab Go Air True wireless earbuds | £29.99 at Carphone Warehouse

Apple AirPods | £239 at Carphone Warehouse

For more on phones and the latest Samsung tech, check out our best smartphone guide or head over to our full list of Samsung Galaxy phones.