This will take the cost of the PS5 Digital from £389.99 to £324.99 and the PS5 Disc from £479.99 to £414.99.

For the record, this is the same discount PlayStation ran throughout the Black Friday sales, which means they haven't dropped it lower this whole year.

The offer does not apply to the PS5 Pro, but it does work for a range of PS5 Slim bundles such as the PS5 and Two DualSense Wireless Controllers.

The deal ends on Monday 16th December, so here's what you need to know.

What is the PS5 holiday offer?

This limited-time offer takes £65 off the PS5 Slim when you use the code 'PS5HOLIDAY24' . The code needs to be applied at checkout – and note, it's case sensitive, so you'll need to put it in exactly.

The offer does not apply to the PS5 Pro or any refurbished PS5 original models.

How long does this PS5 offer last?

This offer runs from 8am on Friday 13th December and ends at 11:59pm UK Monday 16th December. So make sure you grab it while you can.

