The Meta Quest 3 was released almost exactly a year ago (10th October 2023), replacing its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2.

At the time, it impressed for the improvements it made in terms of comfort, graphics and the 'pass-through' cameras, which take a detailed image of your real-life gaming room and blend it seamlessly with your gaming experience. All this earned the headset four and a half stars in our RadioTimes.com review.

Now, it's at the cheapest it's ever been – which we checked using the Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel – so here's how you can get your hands on it.

We've also got a whole guide to the best Meta Quest 3 deals so you can see how this offer compares.

How long will the Meta Quest 3 deal last?

This deal will only last as long as the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days do. That means you've got less than 24 hours left, as the October Prime Day sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 9th October.

Sometimes deals hang around beyond the end of the sales period, but it's best not to risk it.

Where to buy the Meta Quest 3 in the UK

The Meta Quest 3 may have been discounted at the same time as the Amazon Prime Day sale, but that doesn't mean this new price is exclusive to Amazon.

You can also buy the Meta Quest 3 for £469 at Very, John Lewis, Argos and other major UK retailers.

How to get the Meta Quest 3 at its lowest price

Head to Amazon or one of the other retailers while it's still in stock.

You can also pre-order the new Meta Quest 3S for £289 at Amazon. This cheaper model will go on sale on 15th October.

More Meta Quest 3 accessories on sale today

There are a few more Meta Quest 3 accessories on sale, including the Meta Quest 3 charging port and Elite Strap.

Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock

Meta Quest. Amazon

What's the deal: Get the official charging dock for 15% off at Amazon, saving you £19.99.

Why we chose it: This is a great addition to have to make your Meta Quest 3 as seamless and smooth as possible.

Buy Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock for £129.99 £110 (save £19.99 or 15%)

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap. Amazon

What's the deal: The Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap is currently on sale for 5% off at Amazon.

Why we chose it: Want to complete your Meta Quest 3 setup? This is the way to do it.

Buy Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap for £ 69.99 £66.48 (save £3.41 or 5%)

Meta Quest 3 Facial Interface and orange head strap

Meta Quest 3 strap. GAME

What's the deal: The Meta Quest 3 orange head strap is on sale for a whopping 60% off, taking the price down to just £19.99.

Why we chose it: Add a splash of colour to your gaming experience.

Buy Meta Quest 3 Facial Interface and orange head strap for £49.99 £19.99 (save £30 or 60%)

