Cyber Monday is the ultimate sales shopping day. As the name suggests, it's entirely online, with many retailers promoting the biggest price drops today. Unlike Black Friday which focuses on big-ticket items, such as home appliances and holidays, Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to save on gadgets, gifts, and electricals.

If you didn't secure a Nintendo Switch console in the Black Friday sales, don't worry, you haven't missed out; Cyber Monday is here to offer you great savings on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles (that would be the main Switch, the cheaper Lite version, and the fancier OLED model). Your time is here, Nintendo fans!

Of particular note this Cyber Monday is a deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED model that brings it down to its lowest price yet. This deal can be found at a rather unlikely source: ASDA, where you can currently buy the Switch OLED for just £279.

With the recommended retail price for the OLED Switch being £309, that ASDA deal gives you a saving of £30 (or 9.7% if you prefer to know these things as percentages). This is not a saving to be scoffed at! With Switch OLED discounts being very rare, we'll happily take 30 quid off, so feel free to click away to ASDA if you fancy picking up the best version of the Switch for just £279.

If you're looking for the standard model Switch or the portable-only Lite model, or you want to see some other Switch-related deals, keep on reading. We'll run through everything you need to know about shopping for a Switch this Cyber Monday.

Latest deals

What are the best Nintendo Switch deals this Cyber Monday?

Nintendo Switch consoles hold their value very well because of their amazingly long-lived popularity. Having launched at £279.99, the price now of a standard Nintendo Switch is £259.99 – that's right, it's only dropped £20 in five years.

The best deal on the standard Nintendo Switch comes straight from the Nintendo Store. You can now this Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online bundle for £259.99 which is the same price the console is typically on its own, meaning you get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for no extra cost.

The newest model is the Nintendo Switch OLED, which was released with a slightly higher price of £309. Until now, it's been very few discounts on the new console, but ASDA has just slashed the Nintendo Switch OLED's price by £30 to £279.

Buy Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) for £279 at ASDA

Essentially it's a battle of supply and demand. High demand is keeping Switch prices from being slashed too readily during the seasonal sales, but given the ageing technology, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see some better deals on Nintendo's hybrid consoles going forward.

Now that Black Friday has arrived, we've seen a few bundles and offers that are well worth considering.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2022 at a glance

UK retailers with Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals right now

Asda — Save £30 on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Nintendo Store — Bag a discount with Nintendo Switch bundles

Amazon — Grab a bargain on the Switch Lite in Coral, microSDXC cards, and games

Currys — The retailer has a great Nintendo Switch bundle this Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals available from UK retailers today

Nintendo

What's the deal: Get the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for £30 less than you usually would — the kind of saving that we genuinely haven't seen before on this shiny new version of the console. Worth grabbing for sure.

Why we chose it: As we wrote in our Nintendo Switch OLED Model review, the enhanced version of the Switch really helped handheld gaming level up. With a bigger screen that is much brighter and more colour-friendly than its predecessors, this Switch is the best version available. And now it's cheaper than ever! It would be weird not to include this great deal here.

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) | £279 at ASDA

What's the deal: Get this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for only £259.99 (the same price as the standalone console).

Why we chose it: In essence, you get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free with this bundle. A Nintendo Switch Online membership means you can do competitive and cooperative online gaming with friends in supported Nintendo Switch titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online | £259.99 at Nintendo Store

What's the deal: Another rare sighting of an actual discount on a Nintendo Switch console itself. Amazon has knocked more a tenner off the eye-catching Coral version of the Switch Lite.

Why we chose it: The Switch Lite is a great console in its own right. Sure, you can't plug it into your TV, but you can take it on the go and make the most of that lighter form factor. You rarely see discounts on any Switch consoles, so this one is worth shouting about for sure.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral | £199 at Amazon

What's the deal: Save £20 when you buy this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. It also comes with free next-day delivery.

Why we chose it: This bundle is the perfect starter kit if you're after the new OLED console. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has consistently proved popular since its release date a few years ago and the 256GB SD card provides plenty of storage for all the additional games you might want to download.

Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Sandisk 256GB memory card | £349 at Currys

My Nintendo Store

What's the deal: Save money by buying the Nintendo Switch console in a bundle.

Why we chose it: This bundle is the ultimate starter pack. It includes two of the biggest Nintendo Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, plus three months of Nintendo Switch Online. A sensational Christmas present.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack and three months of Nintendo Switch Online | £309.99 at Nintendo Store

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch | £40.99 £14.99 (save £26 or 63%)

What's the deal: Get 63 per cent off a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card.

Why we chose it: If you're planning to buy a new Nintendo Switch console or want to expand your Switch games library, it is worth investing in a microSD card. This deal gives you 128GB of storage for less than £15.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch | £14.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports | £39.99 £29.99 (save £10 or 25%)

What's the deal: Save £10 on the Nintendo Switch Sports game.

Why we chose it: Designed to get you moving, Nintendo Switch Sports is reminiscent of the beloved Wii Sports game and features six sports that you can compete with via 'real-life' actions. These include fan-favourites bowling and tennis, plus football and badminton.

Nintendo Switch Sports | £29.99 at Amazon

