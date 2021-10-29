Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset review

A bit on the pricey side for what it is PlayStation 4 or Xbox One are all you can use the cradle on console wise Mic could do with some work No wired option to connect to mobile

We can't give this our full recommendation as cost wise this is certainly higher than it should be - especially taking into account some of the issues. That being said, you do get premium sound quality here so if that is all that matters to you, it is certainly worth considering.

Gaming headsets seem to be popping up more than ever before, which on the one hand, is great – more to choose from – but it does make narrowing down which one will be best for you all the more tricky.

There are headsets you can buy on a budget, premium models that cost a lot more, and ones that exist in between. The Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation sits on the costly side, topping the £200 mark, but does it do enough to warrant the high price?

We break down the ins and outs of the Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation in our review so you can learn for yourselves whether it is one worth picking up or if you would be better off looking elsewhere.

Jump to:

Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation review: summary

For this to get a 2021 release and not be compatible with the PS5 is a problem. You can get it to work, but not without forking out even more money on adapters. As for how it works on the PS4, well, it is brilliant when it comes to sound, and we have no complaints to make there.

Less so with the microphone, which suffers from the problems that most headset mics do, and not being able to connect it to a mobile device is frustrating. So too, is the price tag that is far higher than it should be. It’s a good headset in general, but there is too much holding it back for us to give it a full recommendation.

What is the Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation?

This is a powerful and premium headset that works with the PS4 – extras will be needed for it to work with the PS5. It comes with a wireless charging base station so you can power it up with ease, and a microphone is included with the headset for gaming chat. You can also use the headset with a PC.

How much is the Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation?

We imagine what we are about to say will be enough to put some people off – and understandably so. The Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset with the base station for PlayStation costs £299 on the Logitech website, which is definitely on the high end of what you can pay for one.

Buy Astro A50 for £299 at Logitech

Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation design

The Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation impresses design-wise before you have even got it out and set up. The box that it comes in is different to most headsets, this one opens up book style and helps the product feel premium before you even get a good look at it.

You’ll get the headset out first, and it is impressive to look at, although the square style earcups are never a preference to us and remind us of the cheaper headset models on the market. They also don’t feel the strongest as the side of them is made from matte black plastic – happily, it is durable and survived a light’ snap test’ from us.

We appreciate the simplicity of the colour here, as dropping an assortment of colours from the design makes it look more elegant and smart, and the headset looks right at home on the stand placed on our shelf. The right earcup is home to the buttons you would expect to be there, so the volume control, mute and power buttons. Here is also the micro USB port on the bottom of the right earcup if you wish to charge it without the base station.

As for the microphone, it doesn’t detach (a mild annoyance), but it does flip all the way up, and it will auto-mute when you do so – a nice and easy way to shut it off that goes some way to making up for the inability to remove it altogether.

Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation features

Let’s start with the base unit that the headset comes with. It does all it needs to and gives you a base to charge the headset on that looks great while giving the set power in a reasonably fast time. The smaller design than the previous base unit that came with the last model is a welcome change too.

Other than that, it has all the features you would expect it to have. Volume control and muting are easy to do thanks to the handy positioning on the ear cup, the mic moves well and is easy to mute, and both the audio quality and the mic can be tinkered with in the settings so you can have them both sounding exactly how you want them to.

Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation performance

Sound-wise we found this to be nigh on perfect as soon as we started using it. But it is worth keeping in mind that you can play about with the settings here in the Astro Command Centre as we have seen people who have found them to be a bit off without tinkering with them prior to use.

Sounds from all around you in-game are crystal clear, be it footsteps approaching from behind you or the distant sound of gunfire from a nearby battle. It is impressive on every level, and were the rest of the headset able to match the quality of the sound, then it would almost be worth the £300 cost.

Listening to music through it is great, too, and even songs with heavier bass are played in exceptional quality.

It is let down in other areas, though. Microphones are rarely exceptional with headsets, but we had hoped the price would mean that a decent one was provided here – not so. It is not a bad mic by any stretch of the imagination, but it is lacking, and you would be right to expect better from this.

Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation setup

Happily, this was very simple. Just connect the base unit with the headset connected to your PS4, and it will work without issue – or at least it should and did for us. There is an important caveat to keep in mind here, though, which is that it will not work instantly if you own a PS4 Pro. For that, you will need to connect it to your TV to get it working or, alternatively, pick up an HDMI splitter or audio converter – this is something else we do wish had been made clearer and fixed – the Pro has been out for some time now!

Our verdict: Should you buy the Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation?

We would love to be able to recommend this as the sound quality truly is exceptional and blew us away on numerous occasions. But with the mic issues and the limited things you can use it for, and when you factor in the cost, which is approaching silly money territory, we are more inclined to encourage you to shop around as the Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation does not do nearly enough to warrant the hefty price tag.

Review scores:

Set-up: 4/5

4/5 Design: 4/5

4/5 Features: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Performance: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Value for money: 2.5 / 5

2.5 / 5 Overall star rating: 3.6 / 5

Where to buy the Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation

The Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset for PlayStation is out now, so you can buy it now from the Logitech website. If you’re looking to save a few quid, check out our handy deals widget below, which should compile the best prices it can find from around the web. If our review has convinced you to make a purchase, click away and grab one of these while they last.

