But if you find yourself unsure as to whether to go for the Sony or the Microsoft console, here's all you need to know about both to help you make up your mind. And if next-generation consoles are your thing, check out our guides to both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

PS4 Pro v Xbox One X price

To buy new and without any offers, you can normally find a PlayStation Pro for around the £399 mark, so about £50 cheaper than we expect the PlayStation 5 to launch at. As for the Xbox One X, that is slightly cheaper at around £379, so £70 cheaper than the Series X which is releasing on November 10th.

That being said, once the new consoles hit the shelves, look for some significant price drops for both of these. And with the winter sales right around the corner, there should be some great bundles and stellar savings to be had if you want to get your hands on one of the last generation of gaming machines.

PS4 Pro v Xbox One X Specs

For all you technically minded people out there, here are the specifications of the upcoming PlayStation 4 Pro:

CPU: x86-64 AMD "Jaguar", 8 cores

GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon based graphics engine

RAM: 8 GB of GDDR5

Frame rate: Up to 60 fps.

Storage: 1TB HDD

Resolution: Up to 4K.

Optical: HD/4KBlu-Ray disk drive.

And here is the Xbox One X:

CPU: Eight-core 2.3GHz custom AMD.

GPU: Six teraflops 1172 MHz.

RAM: 12GB GDDR5.

Frame rate: Up to 60 fps.

Resolution: Up to 4K.

Optical: HD/4KBlu-Ray disk drive.

Storage: 1TB HDD

PS4 Pro v Xbox One X Design

As these two consoles were both just updated versions of earlier models (the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One), they don't do much to break the mould and the main differences to the consoles can be found inside – although we don't advise opening them up to look! They both stick to what came before and feel very much like extensions of their predecessors and both will look very familiar to fans of either Microsoft or Sony.

PS4 Pro v Xbox One X Games

Gears of War 5 on the Xbox The Coalition

The Last of Us 2 on the PlayStation

The PlayStation, without question, leads the way when it comes to exclusive games and it has done for years. There really is no comparison as the quality of the titles, and the amount of them, far outweighs that of Microsoft. Last of Us, Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn are just three games of many that have been beloved by the gaming community and keep Sony players loyal to the console.

But while the PlayStation does have PlayStation Now as a subscription service to play a wealth of games, Microsoft is leading the way here with Gamespass, soon to be merged with EA Play (formerly EA Access) at no extra cost, giving gamers access to a staggering amount of games. And while Xbox is trailing with exclusives, it does add them to Gamespass as soon as they are available which is a massive saving for fans of popular titles such as Gears, Halo and Forza.

Should I buy the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X?

In short, if you don't fancy forking out the cost for one of the soon to be released next-generation consoles but you're looking to enter the gaming world or upgrade from an older system, either is worth a purchase – even more so with the inevitable price drops.

As for which one, that entirely depends on what you're looking for – both are high-end machines that support 4K playback, they are almost equally as fast as each other and will dazzle when playing an HDR capable game on your 4K TV.

The choice will likely be made through the games on offer. As mentioned, PlayStation has the most exclusives and they are beloved for a reason. And while Microsoft falls behind in that regard, its wealth of games that feature on Gamespass over its PlayStation counterpart certainly gives you more bang for your buck if you are willing to pay the monthly fee.

PS4 Pro and Xbox One X deals

