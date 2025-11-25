PlayStation has launched its official Black Friday deals, but unlike other brands, this sales window doesn't close at the end of the month. In fact, it runs right up to Christmas!

This year, PlayStation is running discounts on their consoles, accessories, games and more, right up until the 18th December – or in the case of the PS Portal, Christmas Eve.

Some of the best offers include a massive £135 off the PS5 Digital, £90 off the PS5 Pro and 50% off a ton of the latest games.

If you're a gamer or you've got a gamer in your life, this is the perfect way to sort their Christmas lists.

Here's a look at our favourite deals so far.

Best PlayStation gift deals at a glance

PS+ members get an additional 5% off Black Friday prices

Best PlayStation deals to take advantage of for Christmas 2025

PS5 console deals

PS5 Digital | £429.99 £294.99 (save £135 or 31%)

PlayStation. PlayStation

The PS5 Digital is at its lowest-ever price this month, going from £429 to £294. That's a £135 or 31% saving! You can get this deal until 18th December, or you can also save £90 on the PS5 Disc.

PS5 Pro | £699.99 £609.99 (save £90 or 12%)

Very

The PS5 Pro has also seen a £90 discount from £699.99 to £609. The PS5 Pro is just a year old and is a premium choice for PlayStation gamers.

Buy the PS5 Pro for £699.99 £609.99 (save £90 or 12%) at PlayStation

Ghost of Yotei (Gold) bundle | £599.99 £499.99 (save £100 or 16%)

PlayStation

You can also find deals on special edition PS5's like this limited Ghost of Yotei bundle. You can get £100 off the bundle (featuring a console, controller and game) and you can buy it in gold or black.

PSVR2 | £399.99 £309.99 (save £90 or 22%)

Amazon

The PSVR2 headset has been reduced by £90, taking the price to £309.99. For VR gamers, this is an unmissable saving and we love the device for its 4K HDR visuals, 110 degree field of view and PlayStation VR2 Sense technology, which features eye tracking, headset feedback and 3D Audio.

Buy PSVR2 for £399.99 £309.99 (save £90 or 22%) at PlayStation

PS Portal | £ 199.99 £179.99 (save £20 or 10%)

PlayStation Portable. Sony, Amazon

The handheld PS Portal is on sale for £20 off, taking its price from £199.99 to £179.99. The Portal allows you to feel all the power of a PS5 in the palm of your hand with the immersion of a DualSense wireless controller.

PS5 game and accessory deals

PS Pulse Explore Earbuds | £219.99 £189.99 (save £30 or 18%)

PlayStation

The PS Pulse Explore Earbuds have a £30 reduction and are now available for £189.99. We love these wireless earbuds for the two hidden microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection – making online gamine easy. Plus, with up to 5 hours of battery life and up to 10 more via the charging case.

Buy PS Pulse Explore Earbuds for £219.99 £189.99 (save £40 or 18%) at PlayStation

You can also get £20 off the Elite headset, with a retractable microphone and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Buy PS Pulse Explore Elite headset for £149.99 £129.99 (save £20 or 13%) at PlayStation

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller | £64.99 £44.99 (save £20 or 31%)

PlayStation

PlayStation's entire DualSense Controller range is on sale, including seven standard colours and six metallic colours. The standard editions are now available for £44.99 while the metallic versions (like Volcanic Red) cost £49.99.

Limited Edition DualSense Controller | £74.99 £54.99 (save £20 or 27%)

Fortnite DualSense. Sony/Epic Games

There are also great savings live for limited edition controllers like the Fortnite, Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2 controllers. All of these come with beautiful designs that are a real reward for loyal fans, and £20 off is a great saving.

50% off PS5 games

Sony

Finally, PlayStation is running a huge sale on games with up to 50% in some cases! You can find all the games at PlayStation Direct, but as a preview, there are deals on Demon's Souls, Gran Turismo 7 and The Last of Us II.

