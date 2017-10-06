However, there is a way to avoid paying more for Netflix...

As we explain in more detail in our Netflix guide, there are three different subscription plans available to subscribers.

After their free trial, users are automatically switched to the standard package, which until now has cost £7.49 per month. However, the price for that package is now increasing to £7.99 per month.

There is also the premium package, giving access to Ultra High Definition streaming, which currently costs £8.99 per month. That package will now cost £9.99 per month.

However, what many users don't know is that there is a third option, a basic package that allows you to watch on one screen at a time in standard definition.

And guess what? That basic package will not be subject to the price rises – not yet at least.

The price will remain £5.99 per month.

So, if you want to avoid the price hike, don't mind watching in standard definition and don't have other people on the same account who want to watch at the same time, here's how you change your subscription plan.

How to change your Netflix subscription plan

In your account settings, go to the section that says Change Plan: the direct link is here. Or, if you're in the Netflix app on a mobile device, tap on the three bars on the left hand side and scroll down to the 'Account' button.

You'll find the screen above with three different subscription options. Tick the '1 SCREEN' plan to get the basic package. This is the cheapest option, and is currently not subject to the price increases.

However, do bear in mind that if you tick this option and have multiple users on the same account, only one person will be able to watch at any one time. You will get an error message if there are two different devices trying to watch at the same time.

Why is Netflix raising its prices in the UK?

A statement from Netflix UK said, "From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster."

2017 has seen the addition of over 1,000 hours of 'original content', and the same account is able to include up to five different profiles.

The statement also pointed out that since launching in Europe in 2012, Netflix has invested $2 billion in original European productions, including The Crown in the UK and the recently released Suburra in Italy.

Still, if you're not ready to pay more just yet, there is a way out...