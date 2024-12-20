The last posting dates for international mail has already been and gone. Now, we’re in the midst of the UK dates, which began on Wednesday 18th December.

So if you’ve yet to buy that toy dinosaur for your nephew or write out that Christmas card to Auntie Jean, now is the time to do it. Below you’ll find the full list of last post dates for 2024, or you can head to the Royal Mail website to find out more.

Here's a full list of the last post dates for Christmas 2024 for Royal Mail, DPD, Evri and Amazon. Remember that the last international post dates have already passed, so this list is UK only.

Royal Mail UK

Wednesday 18th December – Royal Mail 2nd class and Royal Mail 2nd Class Signed For

Friday 20th December – Royal Mail 1st Class, Royal Mail 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48

Saturday 21st December – Royal Mail Special Delivery and Royal Mail Tracked 24

Monday 23rd December - Special Delivery Guaranteed

DPD

Friday 20th December - Booking

Saturday 21st December – Parcel collection

Evri

Thursday 19th December – Courier collections

Friday 20th December – Evri Standard Tracked (drop-off before 11am)

Saturday 21st December – Evri Next Day Tracked

Luckily for all you last-minute shoppers, Amazon has made things easy for you thanks to their 'Arrives before Christmas' badges. Any product that displays this badge is sure to arrive by the time the big day is here.

If you have Amazon Prime, this speedy arrival will be completely free, if you don’t you’ll need to pay between £3.99 and £4.99 for next day delivery and £5.99 for same day.

