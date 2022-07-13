Apple's iconic iPhones have consistently been market leaders in the UK and US since first being released in 2007. Apple iOS reached an eye-popping 55% share of the UK smartphone market in 2021, according to Statista , with the iPhone 12 ranking as the UK's most popular phone in a 2022 YouGov survey. That's simply amazing considering that Apple is just one brand arrayed against a whole host of Android phone manufacturers.

The iPhone is a marvel of consumer tech but in an ever more competitive market, there seem to be more reasons than ever to consider switching to Android.

However, while the iPhone is impressive both technologically and in its wide appeal, there are plenty of reasons to suggest that right now, it's finally time to ditch your iPhone this Amazon Prime Day.

Ditch your iPhone for the environment

First off, Android phone manufacturers are making more of an effort when it comes to sustainable manufacturing, at least in some respects. For years, Apple has insisted on the 'lightning port' rather than joining the pack and using USBC connections for charging — simply, that lack of common parts means more cables, more adaptors and more waste. While Apple is reportedly testing iPhones with USBC ports, it could be a long time until they appear.

Also, iPhones are near impossible for users to repair themselves, while Google recently announced that spare parts for its Pixel phones (Pixel 2 through to Pixel 6 Pro, at least,) will be made available to buy at iFixit. That's a huge victory for the Right to Repair movement and potentially for the environment. Longer-lived phones have the potential to cut down on e-waste, which we produce a frankly startling amount of — around 50 million tonnes annually.

Google said in a statement: "Improving repairability is an important way to help extend the life and usefulness of your phone. And it’s just one of several steps we’re taking to help you make more sustainable choices.

"Starting in 2022, 100% of Google hardware products will include recycled materials with a drive to maximize recycled content wherever possible. Additionally, we’re enabling 100% carbon-neutral shipments of Google hardware products to and from our direct customers, as well as working to achieve Zero Waste to landfill certification in 2022 and plastic-free packaging by 2025."

It's easier than ever to switch to Android

Google is revamping its 'Switch to Android' app to make it more functional and accessible.

Previously, the app only worked for users swapping directly from an iPhone to a Google Pixel device. However, now Google is updating the app to be compatible with all Android 12 handsets.

That means that — if you're switching from an iPhone to an Android phone — the app will help you to transfer all those must-have contacts, files and more, making for a smooth change-over. Previously, this was one of the biggest frustrations of swapping from an iPhone.

Great deals on Android phones

It's Amazon Prime Day right now so there are some very, very tempting phone deals out there. However, discounts on iPhones are notoriously rare, so the best deals are all on Android phones.

If you're coming round to the idea of an Apple-to-Android defection, then some of these deals on top handsets might just tempt you.

Save £200 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Most of the deals might be being dished out as part of Prime Day, but competing retailers have served up some eye-catching offers too. Notably, Currys has knocked £200 off the price of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is a leading Android handset that our experts absolutely loved.

In our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review, this stand-out handset scored 4.4 stars out of five and was widely praised. For more on this, take a look at our iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro guide.

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro (256GB) | £949 £749 (save £200 or 21%) at Currys

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) | £849 £649 (save £200 or 24%) at Currys

Save £274 on the Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a great mid-range option from the Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi. It comes with all the Google apps and services that make Android phones tick and offers a sleek design and a good camera.

In our full Xiaomi 11T Pro review, our experts praised the phone's fast charging, its camera and its processing power.

Now, the 11T Pro is down from £649 to £375, saving you £274!

Buy Xiaomi 11T Pro | £649 £375 (save £274 or 42%) at Amazon

For more on great iPhone alternatives, check out our guide to the best smartphones to buy in 2022 or take a look at our rundown of the best budget smartphones.