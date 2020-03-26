When is the Huawei P40 & P40 Pro released?

Huawei CEO Richard Yu revealed the P40 line up on a livestreamed even due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The phone will go on sale 7th April.

How much will the Huawei P40 & P40 Pro cost?

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro's price has now been revealed.

The P30 launched at £699 and the P30 Pro at £899. The P40 will likely sell for around this price point, but as this was quite the increase from the £599 P20, we wouldn't be surprised if the base P40 model saw another price increase.

The Huawei P40 will cost £730 (that's $870, AU$1,450) 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Tthe P40 Pro will cost about £900 (€999, $1,100, AU$1,800) for the same specs.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus will set you back about £1,300 (€1399, $1,500, AU$2,500) and comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of space.

Can’t wait to get the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro? We’ve rounded up some of the best Huawei P30 deals.

What to expect from Huawei P40 and P40 Pro

We now know what the P40 and P40 Pro specs are.

Camera

The Huawei P40 has three rear cameras, one has 3x optical zoom, that means you can zoom in without sacrificing quality.

Huawei P40 Pro has time-of-flight depth sensor and has a periscope design - meaning you get a 5x optical zoom.

Huawei Pro+ has a 10x optical zoom periscope lens. If you use the digital effect is used the Pro+ can go up to 100x zoom.

Processor

Unlike most 2020 smartphones, Huawei shunned the Snapdragon chipset in favour of their own Kirin processor. All three have the latest Kirin 990 processor and 8GB RAM.

Battery

P40 has 3,800 mAH battery, the P40 Pro and Pro+ has a 4,200mAH capacity. Fast-charging wise P40 has 22.5W. P40 Pro and Pro+ have 40W. Pro+ offers wireless charging.

5G Capability

5G is basically a given for high-end smartphone releases this year and the P40 line is no different. Huawei is involved in setting up the UK's 5G network.

Screen size

Supposed leak photos of the P40 showed a phone that was practically all-screen, with hardly any bezel visible at the top, bottom and sides of the screen. The screens are as follows:

P40: 6.1inch, 2340 x 1080 resolution, flat panel.

P40 Pro and Pro+ - 90Hz refresh rate and OLED overflow display. 6.58inch, 2640 x 1200 resolution.

Headphone jack

Nope, none of the three have a headphone jack even though P30 did.

Apps

No Google apps here. While all three operate on Google's Android 10 system they don't have the apps, like Play Store, YouTube and so on due to the trade ban with the US. Some apps are replaced with Huawei version like the app gallery but that means no Gmail, Whatsapp and so on. Huawei has said it is working on this.