The game returns to the Link’s Awakening remake style with a completely original story, with Zelda as the main character.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the rewards that can be earned by using Amiibo in the game.

Amiibo rewards in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The first time you can scan an Amiibo, you will earn a costume that can be used in the game.

All outfits are cosmetic, excluding the Black Cat Costume that allows players to talk to cats in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

Link Amiibo: Red Tunic

Other Zelda series Amiibo: Black Cat Costume

Zelda Amiibo (including Shiek): Blue Attire

Once you’ve scanned the Amiibo once and got the reward, you can earn ingredients for smoothies.

These ingredients include:

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Nintendo

Bubble Kelp

Chilly Cactus

Electro Apple

Floral Nectar

Fresh Milk

Golden Egg

Monster Fang

Monster Guts

Radiant Butter

Refreshing Grapes

Riverhorse

Rock Salt

Rocktato

Tough Mango

Twisted Pumpkin

Warm Pepper

These items are given out randomly after the outfits are dished out; the amount given will vary between two and five.

How to scan Amiibo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Scanning Amiibo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is incredibly simple, but only once you know how, and for that reason, we’ve outlined the instructions below:

Press the + Button while playing the game to access the Pause Menu Navigate to the System menu using the L Button or R Button Select the Amiibo option Hold an Amiibo figure to the NFC touchpoint on the Joy-Cons or Pro Controller After the Amiibo is scanned, the items you receive will be automatically added to your inventory

