Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Amiibo: Rewards and how to scan explained
Rewards and more.
The most recent game in the Zelda series marked the first time the game’s namesake was the main character.
Like most Nintendo games, it’s compatible with various Amiibo related to the series, offering unique rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Below, we’ve outlined the cost of the Amiibo for collectors who wish to purchase them. However, many of the Amiibo were limited, so they are no longer available.
The game returns to the Link’s Awakening remake style with a completely original story, with Zelda as the main character.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the rewards that can be earned by using Amiibo in the game.
Amiibo rewards in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
The first time you can scan an Amiibo, you will earn a costume that can be used in the game.
All outfits are cosmetic, excluding the Black Cat Costume that allows players to talk to cats in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.
- Link Amiibo: Red Tunic
- Other Zelda series Amiibo: Black Cat Costume
- Zelda Amiibo (including Shiek): Blue Attire
Once you’ve scanned the Amiibo once and got the reward, you can earn ingredients for smoothies.
These ingredients include:
- Bubble Kelp
- Chilly Cactus
- Electro Apple
- Floral Nectar
- Fresh Milk
- Golden Egg
- Monster Fang
- Monster Guts
- Radiant Butter
- Refreshing Grapes
- Riverhorse
- Rock Salt
- Rocktato
- Tough Mango
- Twisted Pumpkin
- Warm Pepper
These items are given out randomly after the outfits are dished out; the amount given will vary between two and five.
How to scan Amiibo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Scanning Amiibo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is incredibly simple, but only once you know how, and for that reason, we’ve outlined the instructions below:
- Press the + Button while playing the game to access the Pause Menu
- Navigate to the System menu using the L Button or R Button
- Select the Amiibo option
- Hold an Amiibo figure to the NFC touchpoint on the Joy-Cons or Pro Controller
- After the Amiibo is scanned, the items you receive will be automatically added to your inventory
