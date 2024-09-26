Near the start of the game, you’ll meet the Business Scrub. He’ll task you with making smoothies by mashing two ingredients together. These smoothies and potions can have all sorts of benefits!

Before you rush off to make some, you need to know the recipes. That’s where we come in.

Keep reading to find the full list of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom smoothies recipes and potions recipes.

More like this

Full list of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom smoothies recipes

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Nintendo

Including the Unfortunate Smoothie, there are 60 smoothies in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom that we’re aware of.

Making each smoothie requires following a recipe, and we’ve listed them all out below (including what they do).

Here is the full list of smoothie recipes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:

Unfortunate Smoothie | You make these if you don’t use a recipe correctly | Heals half a heart and a bit of energy

| You make these if you don’t use a recipe correctly | Heals half a heart and a bit of energy Sweet Smoothie | Floral Nectar + Floral Nectar | Heals two hearts

| Floral Nectar + Floral Nectar | Heals two hearts Milky Sweet Smoothie | Floral Nectar + Fresh Milk | Heals 15 hearts and recovers energy fully

| Floral Nectar + Fresh Milk | Heals 15 hearts and recovers energy fully Refreshing Smoothie | Refreshing Grapes + Refreshing Grapes | Heals five hearts

| Refreshing Grapes + Refreshing Grapes | Heals five hearts Refreshing Mixed Smoothie | Refreshing Grapes + Riverhorse, Electro Apple, Chilly Cactus, Rock Salt or Tough Mango | Heals seven hearts

| Refreshing Grapes + Riverhorse, Electro Apple, Chilly Cactus, Rock Salt or Tough Mango | Heals seven hearts Sweet Refreshing Smoothie | Refreshing Grapes + Floral Nectar | Heals 10 hearts

| Refreshing Grapes + Floral Nectar | Heals 10 hearts Refreshing Milky Smoothie | Refreshing Grapes + Fresh Milk | Heals 13 hearts

| Refreshing Grapes + Fresh Milk | Heals 13 hearts Milky Smoothie | Fresh Milk + Fresh Milk | Heals seven hearts

| Fresh Milk + Fresh Milk | Heals seven hearts Mixed Milky Smoothie | Fresh Milk + Electro Apple | Heals 13 hearts

| Fresh Milk + Electro Apple | Heals 13 hearts Salted Milky Smoothie | Fresh Milk + Rock Salt | Heals 10 hearts and recovers full energy

| Fresh Milk + Rock Salt | Heals 10 hearts and recovers full energy Tough Smoothie | Tough Mango + Tough Mango | Heals seven hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute

| Tough Mango + Tough Mango | Heals seven hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute Mixed Tough Smoothie | Tough Mango + Bubble Kelp, Chilly Cactus, Electro Apple or Radiant Butter | Heals 15 hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute

| Tough Mango + Bubble Kelp, Chilly Cactus, Electro Apple or Radiant Butter | Heals 15 hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute Sweet Tough Smoothie | Tough Mango + Floral Nectar | Heals 18 hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute

| Tough Mango + Floral Nectar | Heals 18 hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute Milky Tough Smoothie | Tough Mango + Fresh Milk | Heals 18 hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute

| Tough Mango + Fresh Milk | Heals 18 hearts and reduces damage taken for a minute Salted Tough Smoothie | Tough Mango + Rock Salt | Recovers energy fully and reduces damage taken for a minute

| Tough Mango + Rock Salt | Recovers energy fully and reduces damage taken for a minute Cactus Smoothie | Chilly Cactus + Chilly Cactus, Floral Nectar, Riverhorse or Twisted Pumpkin | Heals two hearts and makes you fire-proof for a minute

| Chilly Cactus + Chilly Cactus, Floral Nectar, Riverhorse or Twisted Pumpkin | Heals two hearts and makes you fire-proof for a minute Salted Cactus Smoothie | Chilly Cactus + Rock Salt | Recovers a good chunk of your energy and makes you fire-proof for three minutes

| Chilly Cactus + Rock Salt | Recovers a good chunk of your energy and makes you fire-proof for three minutes Warm Smoothie | Warm Pepper + Warm Pepper | Restores a good chunk of your energy and makes you chill-proof for a minute

| Warm Pepper + Warm Pepper | Restores a good chunk of your energy and makes you chill-proof for a minute Warm Mixed Smoothie | Warm Pepper + Chilly Cactus or Twisted Pumpkin | Restores a lot of energy and makes you chill-proof for a minute

| Warm Pepper + Chilly Cactus or Twisted Pumpkin | Restores a lot of energy and makes you chill-proof for a minute Warm Mixed Special Smoothie | Warm Pepper + Electro Apple, Fresh Milk, Refreshing Grapes or Tough Mango | Restores a lot of energy and makes you chill-proof for a minute

| Warm Pepper + Electro Apple, Fresh Milk, Refreshing Grapes or Tough Mango | Restores a lot of energy and makes you chill-proof for a minute Warm Rocktato Smoothie | Warm Pepper + Rocktato | Restores a bit of energy and makes you chill-proof for three minutes

| Warm Pepper + Rocktato | Restores a bit of energy and makes you chill-proof for three minutes Apple Smoothie | Electro Apple + Electro Apple | Heals two hearts and makes you lightning-proof for a minute

| Electro Apple + Electro Apple | Heals two hearts and makes you lightning-proof for a minute Mixed Apple Smoothie | Electro Apple + Floral Nectar | Heals five hearts and makes you lightning-proof for three minutes

| Electro Apple + Floral Nectar | Heals five hearts and makes you lightning-proof for three minutes Salted Apple Smoothie | Electro Apple + Rock Salt | Restores energy fully and makes you lightning-proof for a minute

| Electro Apple + Rock Salt | Restores energy fully and makes you lightning-proof for a minute Bubble Smoothie | Bubble Kelp + Bubble Kelp | Heals two hearts and adds a minute to your diving time

| Bubble Kelp + Bubble Kelp | Heals two hearts and adds a minute to your diving time Mixed Bubble Smoothie | Bubble Kelp + Electro Apple, Refreshing Grapes and Rocktato | Heals five hearts and adds a minute to your diving time

| Bubble Kelp + Electro Apple, Refreshing Grapes and Rocktato | Heals five hearts and adds a minute to your diving time Pumpkin Bubble Smoothie | Bubble Kelp + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals 10 hearts and adds a minute to your diving time

| Bubble Kelp + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals 10 hearts and adds a minute to your diving time Milky Bubble Smoothie | Bubble Kelp + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and adds a minute to your diving time

| Bubble Kelp + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and adds a minute to your diving time Salted Bubble Smoothie | Bubble Kelp + Rock Salt | Restores energy fully and adds a minute to your diving time

| Bubble Kelp + Rock Salt | Restores energy fully and adds a minute to your diving time Rapid Smoothie | Riverhorse + Bubble Kelp, Floral Nectar, Riverhorse, Rocktato, Rock Salt or Tough Mango | Heals five hearts and makes you swim faster for a minute

| Riverhorse + Bubble Kelp, Floral Nectar, Riverhorse, Rocktato, Rock Salt or Tough Mango | Heals five hearts and makes you swim faster for a minute Milky Rapid Smoothie | Riverhorse + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and makes you swim faster for a minute

| Riverhorse + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and makes you swim faster for a minute Climbing Smoothie | Rocktato + Rocktato | Heals two hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute

| Rocktato + Rocktato | Heals two hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute Mixed Climbing Smoothie | Rocktato + Chilly Cactus, Refreshing Grapes or Radiant Butter | Heals five hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute

| Rocktato + Chilly Cactus, Refreshing Grapes or Radiant Butter | Heals five hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute Sweet Climbing Smoothie | Rocktato + Floral Nectar | Heals five hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute

| Rocktato + Floral Nectar | Heals five hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute Milky Climbing Smoothie | Rocktato + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute

| Rocktato + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and makes you climb faster for a minute Mango Climbing Smoothie | Rocktato + Tough Mango | Heals 15 hearts and makes you climb faster for three minutes

| Rocktato + Tough Mango | Heals 15 hearts and makes you climb faster for three minutes Salted Climbing Smoothie | Rocktato + Rock Salt | Restores some energy and makes you climb faster for a minute

| Rocktato + Rock Salt | Restores some energy and makes you climb faster for a minute Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Radiant Butter or Bubble Kelp | Heals two hearts and makes you glow for a minute

| Radiant Butter + Radiant Butter or Bubble Kelp | Heals two hearts and makes you glow for a minute Apple Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Electro Apple | Heals five hearts and makes you glow for a minute

| Radiant Butter + Electro Apple | Heals five hearts and makes you glow for a minute Mixed Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Chilly Cactus | Heals five hearts and makes you glow for a minute

| Radiant Butter + Chilly Cactus | Heals five hearts and makes you glow for a minute Sweet Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Floral Nectar | Heals five hearts and makes you glow for three minutes

| Radiant Butter + Floral Nectar | Heals five hearts and makes you glow for three minutes Pumpkin Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals 10 hearts and makes you glow for a minute

| Radiant Butter + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals 10 hearts and makes you glow for a minute Milky Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and makes you glow for a minute

| Radiant Butter + Fresh Milk | Heals 10 hearts and makes you glow for a minute Salted Radiant Smoothie | Radiant Butter + Rock Salt | Restores a lot energy and makes you glow for a minute

| Radiant Butter + Rock Salt | Restores a lot energy and makes you glow for a minute Twisty Smoothie | Twisted Pumpkin + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals five hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute

| Twisted Pumpkin + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals five hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute Mixed Twisty Smoothie | Twisted Pumpkin + Electro Apple, Refreshing Grapes, Riverhorse or Rocktato | Heals 10 hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute

| Twisted Pumpkin + Electro Apple, Refreshing Grapes, Riverhorse or Rocktato | Heals 10 hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute Sweet Twisty Smoothie | Twisted Pumpkin + Floral Nectar | Heals 10 hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute

| Twisted Pumpkin + Floral Nectar | Heals 10 hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute Milky Twisty Smoothie | Twisted Pumpkin + Fresh Milk | Heals 13 hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute

| Twisted Pumpkin + Fresh Milk | Heals 13 hearts and increases winding up speed for a minute Mango Twisty Smoothie | Twisted Pumpkin + Tough Mango | Restores energy fully and increases winding up speed for a minute

| Twisted Pumpkin + Tough Mango | Restores energy fully and increases winding up speed for a minute Salted Twisty Smoothie | Twisted Pumpkin + Rock Salt | Restores energy fully and increases winding up speed for a minute

| Twisted Pumpkin + Rock Salt | Restores energy fully and increases winding up speed for a minute Golden Smoothie | Golden Egg + Floral Nectar, Fresh Milk, Golden Egg, Refreshing Grapes or Rock Salt | Heals 20 hearts

| Golden Egg + Floral Nectar, Fresh Milk, Golden Egg, Refreshing Grapes or Rock Salt | Heals 20 hearts Golden Tough Smoothie | Golden Egg + Tough Mango | Heals 20 hearts and reduces damage taken for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Tough Mango | Heals 20 hearts and reduces damage taken for five minutes Golden Chilly Smoothie | Golden Egg + Chilly Cactus | Heals 20 hearts and makes you fire-proof for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Chilly Cactus | Heals 20 hearts and makes you fire-proof for five minutes Golden Piping-Hot Smoothie | Golden Egg + Warm Pepper | Heals 20 hearts and makes you ice-proof for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Warm Pepper | Heals 20 hearts and makes you ice-proof for five minutes Golden Electro Smoothie | Golden Egg + Electro Apple | Heals 20 hearts and makes you lightning-proof for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Electro Apple | Heals 20 hearts and makes you lightning-proof for five minutes Golden Bubble Smoothie | Golden Egg + Bubble Kelp | Heals 20 hearts and increases diving time by five minutes

| Golden Egg + Bubble Kelp | Heals 20 hearts and increases diving time by five minutes Golden Rapid Smoothie | Golden Egg + Riverhorse | Heals 20 hearts and makes you swim faster for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Riverhorse | Heals 20 hearts and makes you swim faster for five minutes Golden Climbing Smoothie | Golden Egg + Rocktato | Heals 20 hearts and makes you climb faster for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Rocktato | Heals 20 hearts and makes you climb faster for five minutes Golden Radiant Smoothie | Golden Egg + Radiant Butter | Heals 20 hearts and makes you glow for five minutes

| Golden Egg + Radiant Butter | Heals 20 hearts and makes you glow for five minutes Golden Twisty Smoothie | Golden Egg + Twisted Pumpkin | Heals 20 hearts and increases winding up speed for five minutes

Full list of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom potions recipes

As well as smoothies, Zelda can also make potions. There are 10 potion recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here’s the full list of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom potions recipes:

Bubble Potion | Bubble Kelp + Monster Fang | Increases diving time by five minutes

| Bubble Kelp + Monster Fang | Increases diving time by five minutes Chilly Potion | Chilly Cactus + Monster Guts | Makes you fire-proof for five minutes

| Chilly Cactus + Monster Guts | Makes you fire-proof for five minutes Climbing Potion | Rocktato + Monster Fang | Increases climbing speed for five minutes

| Rocktato + Monster Fang | Increases climbing speed for five minutes Electro Potion | Electro Apple + Monster Guts | Makes you lighting-proof for five minutes

| Electro Apple + Monster Guts | Makes you lighting-proof for five minutes Piping-Hot Potion | Warm Pepper + Monster Guts | Makes you ice-proof for five minutes

| Warm Pepper + Monster Guts | Makes you ice-proof for five minutes Radiant Potion | Radiant Butter + Monster Fang | Makes you glow for five minutes

| Radiant Butter + Monster Fang | Makes you glow for five minutes Rapid Potion | Riverhorse + Monster Fang | Increases swimming speed for five minutes

| Riverhorse + Monster Fang | Increases swimming speed for five minutes Tough Potion | Tough Mango + Monster Guts | Reduces damage taken for five minutes

| Tough Mango + Monster Guts | Reduces damage taken for five minutes Twisty Potion | Twisted Pumpkin + Monster Fang | Increases winding up speed by five minutes

| Twisted Pumpkin + Monster Fang | Increases winding up speed by five minutes Warming Potion | Warm Pepper + Monster Fang | Makes you chill-proof for five minutes

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.