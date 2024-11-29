It originally launched back in 2010 and in the years since has been ported to pretty much every platform. In the game, you take control of a tank and battle with and against others online.

Every year, World of Tanks has a special Christmas event to celebrate the holidays. Each year a celebrity guest joins in on the explosive fun and Wargaming films and releases a high-production action comedy trailer.

Last year, Wargaming managed to bring in 'Crazy Gang' legend Vinnie Jones for the Holiday Ops event. We’ve had Arnold Schwarzenegger, Milla Jovovich and Chuck Norris in the years before.

Now, another Cockney hard man is joining the action. As is tradition, Wargaming has released a barmy cinematic trailer starring Jason Statham (star of The Transporter, Fast and Furious and The Meg) as a rather unbelievable Santa stunt double who takes over the entire production.

It’s well worth a watch – you get to see a bad guy punch Santa and a very frustrated director, not just Statham and his witty one-liners and action scenes.

Check out the World of Tanks Jason Statham Holiday Ops trailer below:

Forget the six minute trailer, where’s the full action film starring Statham as Santa? Wargaming’s onto something here.

In a press release from Wargaming, Jason Statham explained his decision to become this year’s World of Tanks Holiday Ops Ambassador.

Statham says "I have driven almost every type of vehicle in my career, but blasting around in a tank is the most exhilarating.

"That is why I’ve teamed up with Wargaming to be World of Tanks's newest Holiday Ops Ambassador, and I’m more than up for the challenge. It’s a great opportunity to bring some festive fun and a bit of high-stakes action to players all over the world."

During the Holiday Ops 2025 event in World of Tanks, players will visit the "newly updated and beloved festive hangar".

In this hangar, "players will be given special assignments and battle missions to earn rewards from Jason Statham himself".

That’s right, Statham will appear in-game as a digitised version of himself. He’ll give you missions to complete so you can "earn a variety of rewards and surprises".

The Jason Statham World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 event will run from Friday 6th December 2024 until 13th January 2025.

