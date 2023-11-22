Each year, Wargaming (the developer and publisher of the game) invites a special celebrity guest to join in the fun as part of its Christmas event. For the World of Tanks Franchise Holiday Ops 2024 event, that special guest is everyone’s favourite football hard man Vinnie Jones.

To celebrate the collaboration, Wargaming has released a hilarious five-minute trailer starring Jones as Santa’s reluctant enforcer who has to deal with one last naughty list alongside his crew before he can quit for good to become a commander in World of Tanks.

Check out the World of Tanks Vinnie Jones Holiday Ops trailer (complete with Cockney Santa) below:

We wouldn’t want to be on the naughty list with Vinnie the enforcer in charge.

Speaking about the partnership in a press release, Vinnie Jones said: “You heard that correct, I’m hanging up my candy canes for good to join the awesome World of Tanks players for Holiday Ops 2024. My days of ‘correcting’ people on the naughty list are over. I am a World of Tanks commander now, and it is going to be ‘Jingle-Bells’ all the way!”

Vinnie Jones will appear in-game across World of Tanks, World of Tanks Modern Armor, and World of Tanks Blitz.

In the games, he’ll assign you challenges and quests from within the tanker garage. Complete those challenges and quests and you’ll be able to earn “celebrity-inspired tank skins, emblems, inscriptions, decals, medals, unique decorations, avatars, and more”.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s more, World of Tanks and World of Tanks Modern Armor players can even recruit Vinnie to join their tank crews – with his iconic voice supporting you in battles. Just the holiday cheer your tank crew needs to get through.

Last year's Holiday Ops event featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich while the 2022 edition starred just Arnie. Before that, we've been treated to Chuck Norris. Vinnie Jones is joining an illustrious list.

The World of Tanks Vinnie Jones Holiday Ops 2024 event kicks off on Friday 1st December on World of Tanks, World of Tanks Modern Armor, and World of Tanks Blitz.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.