Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty comes to us from Team Ninja. That's the company behind the Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive, and Nioh franchises. The prolific developers also made 2019's Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and last year's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin .

The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date is getting closer by the day, but when exactly will the game be available to play? And what else do you need to know about it?

Their latest, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is set in China during the Later Han Dynasty. It's been described as an action RPG, and we have all the key details for you below!

The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date is 3rd March 2023, the developers have confirmed, with pre-orders available now at the likes of Amazon and CD Keys.

There isn't long left to wait for this one, then! Fans of stylish action games in the Dark Souls mould, as well as Ghost of Tsushima fans, are probably counting down the days.

Can I pre-order Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Yes, you can indeed. Pre-orders for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have begun, with Amazon and GAME listing the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty price at £54.99 for the Standard Edition on consoles.

Over at CD Keys, there is a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty deal that brings the Standard Edition on PC down to just £41.59. There is also a Deluxe Edition going for £56.59.

Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes! It's worth noting that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, releasing on both the PC and console versions of the popular subscription service.

So, if you're already a member of that club, you shouldn't need to spend any extra money to try out this much-hyped Souls-like game.

What is the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order bonus?

In terms of a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order bonus, ordering the Standard Edition ahead of time gets you these goodies:

Zhuque armour set

Baihu armour set

If you're willing to spend a little more, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition adds the following items to your big pile of virtual loot:

Digital Art Book

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Season Pass

That season pass is said to include three bits of DLC content — Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiang — as well as something called Qinglong Armour.

Which consoles and platforms can play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is due to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (across both Steam and Microsoft Store), so most gamers should be able to find a way to play it.

It's bad news for Nintendo Switch purists, though, because Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has not been announced for that popular platform at the time of writing.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay and story details

The game's official story outline teases the game like so: "184 AD China at the end of the Late Han Dynasty. The world is in turmoil and infested with demons, and the long and prosperous dynasty is on the verge of collapse.

"As the Yellow Turban Rebellion rages, led by Zhang Jiao's Way of the Taiping, the protagonist, a militia soldier heads out to suppress the Yellow Turbans when he meets a young man. This encounter engulfs the protagonist into a swirling intrigue of chaos."

As you can see in the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay trailer above, the game is highly focused on combat, with players able to wield a wide variety of weapons as well as bolstering their capabilities with magical wizardry and divine beasts.

The game looks to have a detailed character creator. And given that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is estimated to be around 40 hours long, you'll be spending a fair amount of time with that character!

Is there a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trailer?

At this point, there have been quite a few Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trailers. Further to the gameplay trailer we included a little bit earlier, you can also check out the story trailer below while you wait for the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date on 3rd March.

