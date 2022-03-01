The upcoming action role-playing game will give us a different look at the world of Final Fantasy, this time in an alternate universe, as a group of characters land in the world and will have to face off against the malevolent Chaos.

Koei Tecmo Games and Team Ninja have teamed up with Square Enix to bring us Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - and the release date for it is right around the corner.

But when is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin set to be released? What do we know about the game? Read on for all that and more.

When is the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin release date?

The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin release date is Friday 18th March 2022. That means there isn't long left at all until we can start playing this dark fantasy version of the long-running Final Fantasy franchise.

Can I pre-order Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin pre-orders have started. At GAME, where the Stranger of Paradise price is set at £59.99, you can also get the game in a fancy steelbook case!

What platforms can I get Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on?

Multiple platforms will host Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The Xbox Series X/S will have it, as will the Xbox One. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will also be compatible, while PC players can get involved thanks to Microsoft Windows.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay

Here's a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay video so you can see what's what in visual form!

We already know that we'll be set for many nods to the original Final Fantasy in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but what are we in for when it comes to the gameplay?

Well, weapons that will be in the game include greatswords, daggers and spears, and abilities and jobs can be acquired in the game via The Job Tree. Magic will, of course, be part of the action here, and things like armour can be given an added boost from collecting items you find around the world.

As for combat, remembering attack patterns will be key with bosses, but each of them will have their own style you will need to quickly adapt to.

The game will also be co-op with up to three people, so choose your team wisely if you plan on starting this adventure with friends.

You can read all this and more in great depth over at the official Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin website.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer

We have had a few trailers for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but here is the latest, final, one ahead of the imminent release.

