But at the moment, we can only play the game casually. While that may not be a bad thing for some of us as it gives us plenty of time to hone our skills, this is proving frustrating for others, who are ready to dive into the competitive scene.

And so, with a slither of speculative licence, we've assessed why MultiVersus' ranked mode hasn't yet made a comeback and when it may do so.

What happened to MultiVersus Ranked mode?

Ranked battles have not been included in the full release of MultiVersus and the mode remains locked behind a screen that tells us it's coming soon, which is a promising sign. At the time of writing, there is no further information on the matter.

More like this

The mode was previously included in the beta, where players could face off competitively in 1v1 and 2v2 fights.

However, these types of matches were not part of the game when the beta first released in July 2022 either. They were eventually added much later after a period of alpha testing, formally releasing in February 2023.

But how long do we have to wait before ranked battles are again available in MultiVersus?

There is no official confirmation from the game’s developer, Player First Games, or its publisher, Warner Bros Games, on when Ranked mode might return to MultiVersus.

Considering ranked battles were formally introduced in the beta around 7 months after the game launched, we would speculate that they may return in the full game between September and December 2024 if a similar blueprint is to be followed.

Player First games has likely not included ranked battles in the game thus far simply so it can ensure the game's servers are running smoothly before unleashing a mode that has consequences based on a match's result.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.