With the Battle Royale craze seemingly only getting stronger, we are spoilt for choice at the moment - but what games offer the best multiplayer experience when it comes to working in co-op as a team?

While it's true that we think many of our favourite gaming moments have come through solo play, and long may solo campaigns continue, we would be lying if we said that co-op wasn't the source of many a great gaming session.

Here are 11 choices that we think are some of the best of the bunch, including some older titles that we'll always look back fondly on.

The best co-op games

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Team 17/Ghost Town Games

Available on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Stadia

Experience the chaos of the kitchen with Overcooked, a game where you control a bunch of chefs all doing their best to get a ton of orders out within tight timeframes. Teamwork makes the dream work, except when you try out the competitive multiplayer mode which is just as fun, but quite tense! There have been two Overcooked games to date and an on-going buffet of DLC content, all of which is compiled in the All You Can Eat bundle.

It Takes Two

EA Originals/Hazelight

Available on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Online or local split-screen cooperative multiplayer between two players is what you will be dealing with in It Takes Two, and there is a lot of fun to be found in this action-adventure game. You play as Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell and you have to escape the fantasy world you have ended up in. (Read our full It Takes Two review if you're not convinced yet!)

Rayman Legends

Available on: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Wii U, Stadia, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS

Rayman Legends is a platform video game that is a heck of a lot of fun to play on your own, but bringing in somebody to control side character Murfy ups the fun levels even more. Rayman Legends received universal critical acclaim upon release and it won't take long for you to see why. This game dates all the way back to the PS3/Xbox 360 era but is still well worth playing, and it runs really well on the newer consoles.

Gears of War

Available on: PC, Xbox

A bit of a cheat here as we are talking about a franchise on the whole, but Gears has always been a brilliant co-op experience and that has remained consistent throughout the series. Grabbing a friend or three and taking on the locust hoards remains just as fun now as it was in 2006 when the first game came out. Excuse us, we're off to replay the lot.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Activision

Available on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Call of Duty has evolved a lot over the years, and we have just had the latest one released, but most of the buzz around the franchise at the moment is about its Battle Royale game: Warzone 2. Like Fortnite, the game changes significantly every now and then which keeps it fresh and continues to keep players coming back with regular updates - this will be around for some time.

GTA Online

Rockstar

Available on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

While the almost 10 years and counting wait for GTA 6 continues, and GTA 5 continues remastering itself, much of the franchise hype right now is aimed at GTA Online which has been a massive success since it launched. It really is like a game in itself and we are keen to see how developers plan to top it in the next entry. This is another game that dates all the way back to the PS3/Xbox 360 era, but you'll find it on the newer systems, too.

Rocket League

Available on: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Combining cars and football into one game should not work at all, and yet it does to a horribly addictive degree in Rocket League. The rules of the game are simple, but the execution can be pure carnage - and almost always a ton of fun. Rocket League is a game we keep coming back to and we think we will continue to do so for some time.

Borderlands

Available on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Like we did with Gears of War, we're cheating again as this is another franchise where every game is perfect for playing with others. Borderlands is pure carnage, incredibly funny, and has the type of first-person shooter action that makes it easily accessible for anyone looking to link up with some mates online. The recent fantasy spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is also brilliant.

Cuphead

Available on: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Cuphead looks like a sweet, fun game set in the 1930s, but in reality it's a really brutally difficult game and one that has almost made us need a controller replacement when it caused us to rage out. Bringing in a friend doesn't do much to alleviate the difficulty, but it does make it more fun when you are struggling it through it with a buddy.

Dying Light

Techland

Available on: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

This stands for both the original game and its sequel, Dying Light 2, but Dying Light is a fantastic franchise that combines zombies and parkour to give us a truly special co-op experience. You can play the game solo, but the fun levels just aren't the same. Some games are made to be played with others and the Dying Light games are two of the best examples of that. The stories aren't massively connected, though, so you could skip to the second one if you want.

Left 4 Dead

Available on: PC, Mac, Xbox 360 (old Xbox discs should still work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

One of the oldest games on our list, Left 4 Dead (and its stellar sequel) remains among the greatest co-op gaming experiences out there. And while the spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood, had some great elements, we're still yearning for a proper sequel to these games. Working as a team in a game is never as fun as when you're doing it in Left 4 Dead - especially the second one!

